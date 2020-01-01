Where are you going?
UNESCO sites

Collected by Jill Polanycia
Dubrovnik in Photos

In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Plaza Grande, Quito

Palacio Hidalgo, Quito 170401, Ecuador
UNESCO got it right when it declared Quito’s historical center the world's first Cultural Heritage site. Hidden among the baroque churches, cobbled streets, and colorful markets lies a square of endless entertainment. If you find yourself in Plaza...
More Details >
Champagne-sur-Oise

95660 Champagne-sur-Oise, France
Just south of the city of Reims, you will find the Champagne Route, which directs you through small villages and of course down roads with acres and acres of vineyards. These vines grow the grapes that make the world-famous Champagne.
More Details >
Tel Aviv in Photos

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
While Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the...
More Details >
Old Town of Valletta

Valletta, Malta
Who knew Malta was so pretty? Well, I suppose the people who live there knew. I didn't. There was, to be fair, a lot I didn't know about Malta, including that the national language is actually Maltese, which sounds like no Mediterranean language...
More Details >
Tequila

Calle Francisco I. Madero 146, Mayahuel, 46400 Tequila, Jal., Mexico
Few visitors to Guadalajara skip a side trip to the town of Tequila, famous for the Mexican spirit of the same name. If you’re interested in going, your hotel can arrange a tequila trail excursion with a local outfitter, complete with...
More Details >
Marrakech Medina

Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
More Details >
Punda District

Hanchi Snoa 1-5, Willemstad, Curaçao
Willemstad’s first colonial settlement started as a hub for Dutch slave traders. Now a World Heritage site, this modern city center has a distinct Euro-Caribbean atmosphere, its preserved colonial buildings housing fashion boutiques, art...
More Details >
Bryggen

Bryggen, 5003 Bergen, Norway
Crowds flock to Bergen’s iconic Hanseatic district for an Instagram snap of the colorful houses, but there’s so much more to discover. Exploring the narrow alleyways is a must to fully appreciate what it must have been like to be a...
More Details >
Old Town Square

Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best  360-degree views of the city. For a...
More Details >
Bamberg

Bamberg, Germany
Famous for being Southern Germany’s hub of the Enlightenment during the late 18th century (Hegel and Hoffmann both lived here), Bamberg is also home to a superbly preserved medieval town center, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage...
More Details >
Luang Prabang in Photos

Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
More Details >
Hoi An in Photos

42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
I used to call Hoi An "The Venice of Vietnam" as its narrow streets and colorful houses remind me of Venice. The city is well-known for its lanterns. Highly recommended to stop by for few days, here in the center of Vietnam.
More Details >
Piazza del Campo

Il Campo, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Considered one of Europe’s greatest medieval squares, the Piazza del Campo—or, simply, Il Campo—has been at the heart of life in Siena since it began as a marketplace and meeting spot for the area’s villages; the...
More Details >
Stone Town

Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
More Details >
Great Mosque of Djenne

Djenne, Mali
This is the Grand Mosque in Djenné, Mali. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and it holds the distinction of being the largest adobe building in the world. It is also one of Africa’s most famous cultural heritage landmarks. The walls of the Grand...
More Details >
Nevsky Prospekt

Nevsky avenue, 53, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191025
The grand boulevard Nevksy Prospekt is St. Petersburg’s main thoroughfare, intended by Peter the Great to be the beginning of a road linking the city to Moscow and Novgorod. It is still St. Petersburg’s principal shopping and entertainment...
More Details >
Cusco's City Square

The Centro Historico de Cusco, Cusco's City Square, is continually ranked as one of the most beautiful squares in the world. It's no wonder why, with layers of rich Spanish colonial architecture atop Incan walls and ruins. Each Sunday in the...
