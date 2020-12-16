Where are you going?
Underwater Adventures

Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
SCUBA diving offers a window into a whole new underwater world. These dive sites around the globe show you a different side of the Earth.
Rottnest Island

Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
Le Meridien Bora Bora

French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
Rapa Nui National Park

Easter Island is a strange, remote, and magical place. After a full day of wandering around this tiny island, we were fortunate enough to witness an absolutely breathtaking sunset over the Pacific. The "beach" here is made up of pitch black...
InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa

Motu Piti Aau Bora Bora French Polynesia, Bora-Bora 98730, French Polynesia
Visiting the InterContinental Bora Bora Thalasso Resort on assignment, I feel like the only single person from here to Guam. Every year, Bora is voted among the world’s top honeymoon destinations, and right away you realize everything is...
Crashboat Beach

PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
Bazaruto Island

Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
MUSA Museo Subacuático

Cerrada Las Golondrinas 24, Alfredo Bonfil, 77560 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you have a hard time convincing your kids that sculptures and museums are cool, you might change their mind when they find out that Cancun's most famous sculptures are in a very unique museum: one that's underwater. The idea for the museum was...
Conch in Turks and Caicos

My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
Cenote Kantun-Chi

Carretera Federal Cancún-Tulum, km 1266.8, Puerto Aventuras, 77734 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Swim in a mystical cenote believed to be the gateway to the Underworld by the ancients. These subterranean rivers, formed by the last Ice Age, are said to be sacred and are guarded by aluxes, or elves whose permission is needed to enter their...
Kicker Rock, Galapagos Islands

Kicker Rock, Ecuador
After hopping off a boat off the coast of San Cristobal Island, you enter the freezing water of the Kicker Rock channel (or Leon Dormido). Above you Blue-Footed Boobies perch on the rock, while Frigate birds fly in the clear blue sky. Underneath...
Banana Beach Resort

San Pedro, Belize
Belize by far as the most amazingly crystal clear blue water and breathtaking aquatic life in the most swim-able stretch of ocean I have ever encountered. Home to the second largest barrier reef in the world, it is no wonder that scuba divers and...
Sandys Parish

Sandys Parish, Bermuda
Bermuda is located along the northernmost coral reef system in the world and offers a variety of shipwrecks and colorful reefs for aquatic adventurers. PADI-certified diving professionals at Fantasea Diving and Watersports, near the Royal Naval...
Scuba Cancun

Km 5,, Blvd. Kukulcan, Kukulcan Boulevard, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico
If you're already SCUBA-certified, you're in luck; Cancun has plenty of outfitters ready to rent equipment to you and your partner so you can explore the deep blue sea together. If you're not certified, many Cancun operators offer basic,...
Chumbe Island

Chumbe Island, Tanzania
In search of Zanzibar's best snorkeling, I learned of Chumbe Island Coral Park. Visitors to the protected coral reef are limited to those who stay on the small island. However, less expensive day trips can be arranged up to a few days in advance,...
Apo Island

Apo Island, Dauin, Negros Oriental, Philippines
The Philippines is an archipelago made up of more than seven thousand islands, many have never been named and only about one thousand of them are inhabited. These locally made outrigger boats known as a Bangka can vary in size and are widely used...
MDA Guam

North Marine Corps Drive, 856 1, Piti, 96915, Guam
The Marianas Islands offer some of the best scuba diving in the world. Get your feet wet at MDA Guam, a PADI-certified dive center located in Piti, Guam. The waters around Guam are gloriously diverse. You’ll find vibrant marine life and more than...
Serito Pinnacle

San Nicolas, Aruba
Located southeast of Cabez Reef, Serito is a well-kept secret in the local Aruban diving community. It’s accessible only by private charter, and only after haranguing those in the know—the locals who like to keep it to themselves to ensure that...
Bora Bora

Bora Bora, French Polynesia
The Heiva song and dance festivals and competitions take place all around French Polynesia between June and August; Bora Bora’s is the second largest after Tahiti. These celebrations of traditional performing arts and sports are some of the...
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo is popular among the diving and snorkeling crowd, with good reason. The first undersea park in the United States boasts a pale-white sunken algae-coated statue of Jesus Christ with outstretched...
Little Cayman

Little Cayman, Cayman Islands
Despite its size (10 square miles) and population (fewer than 170 permanent residents), Little Cayman enjoys a worldwide reputation among serious divers. The island is renowned for its exceptional underwater visibility and vertigo-inducing walls,...
Bay of Islands

Bay of Islands, New Zealand
One of the country's most popular destinations, the Bay of Islands is an archipelago of more than 140 captivating and unique islands; among the most dramatic is Motu Kōkako or Piercy Island, through whose “hole in the rock” small ships can...
