The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery & Store

11a The Avenue, New Norfolk TAS 7140, Australia
Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the eponymous schoolhouse turned farm and the cooking school less than 10 minutes away, opened the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in 2015 to share their produce and cooking with a wider audience. The...
Bicheno

Bicheno TAS 7215, Australia
More than 700 people live in the town, and water’s its lifeblood. Crayfish, abalone and Australian salmon are often brought ashore with the daily fishing catch.
Cradle Mountain National Park

Cradle Mountain Road, Cradle Mountain TAS 7310, Australia
Cradle mountain and much of Tasmania is brimming with natural beauty and rugged wild landscapes. I spent a day hiking some of Cradle mountain's day hikes through forest, grass lands, and hills, running across exotic looking wild flowers, birds, an...
Tasmania

Tasmania, Australia
A hike down to Wine Glass Bay in Tasmania's Freycinet National Park is hardly the afternoon stroll that rangers make it out to be. But the effort is more than compensated by the gorgeous views and the wallabies waiting on the sand. Signs tell you...
Freycinet Marine Farm

1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Since Giles and Julia Fisher bought the Freycinet Marine Farm in Coles Bay, they’ve managed to increase their production from 50,000 oysters annually to 4 million, and have opened an outdoor café that serves fresh seafood to happy...
Mt Wellington

Mount Wellington, Wellington Park TAS 7054, Australia
The view of Hobart atop Mt. Wellington is stunning, but the gale force wind will shock you. Be prepared to walk at a 30 degree angle!
Freycinet Peninsula

Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Hiking the Larapinta Trail

This stunning trail has been ranked one of the planet's Top 20, though many Australians would nudge that a little higher. The 223-kilometer path follows the rocky spine of the West MacDonnell Ranges from Alice Springs Telegraph Station to Mount...
Kakadu National Park

Kakadu Hwy, Jabiru NT 0886, Australia
This World Heritage-listed national park is fed by pristine river systems, and it's alive with the various calls of over 280 bird species. But the best way to explore the floodplains, billabongs, and rugged stone landscape of Kakadu and Arnhem...
Nitmiluk National Park

Gorge Rd, Nitmiluk NT 0852, Australia
Most visitors to Australia have heard of Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory, but few realize that neighboring Nitmiluk National Park, four hours south of Darwin, is actually more spectacular. During the wet season, from November to...
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Mindil Beach Sunset Market

2/13 Travers St, Coconut Grove NT 0810, Australia
Darwin's proximity to Indonesia is evident at the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, a gorgeous place to be on a balmy tropical evening in this Northern Territory city. Held every Thursday in the dry season months between May and October, this fabulous...
Simpson Desert

Birdsville QLD 4482, Australia
In the Simpson Desert you will find some of the best four-wheel driving in Australia. Literally take the four-wheel drive (and plenty of water) off road. The Binns Track runs parallel to the Stuart Highway from South Australia to Timber Creek, NT...
Tiwi Islands NT

Tiwi Islands NT 0822, Australia
The Tiwi people lived in their islands for as far as they can remember. So they have developed their own heritage and history, isolated from the mainland Aboriginals. When the white people found out about their isolated community, they sent a...
Alice Vietnamese Restaurant

Lot 1900 Heffernan Rd, Connellan NT 0873, Australia
This authentic Vietnamese restaurant is one of Alice Spring's many surprises. Set in a gorgeous market garden illuminated by lanterns, it does all the favourites: traditional steamboats, spring rolls and soups, as well as Vietnamese-style fare...
Litchfield National Park

Litchfield Park Road, Litchfield Park NT 0822, Australia
Even in the cooler months, Darwin can be a hot, scorching place. Make a day trip to the waterfalls and plunge pools of Litchfield National Park, a one and a half hour drive from Darwin. Swim in the crystal-clear swimming hole at the base of ...
