Ultimate Trip To Hong Kong
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Hong Kong has long been the stepping off point to exploring other parts of Asia but what some people forget is that it’s an amazing destination in its own right. Here are some of my favorite things to do in this world-class city, from the super luxurious to the everyday.
Save Place
No. 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
Lantau Island, Hong Kong
A great day trip from Hong Kong is to the nearby island of Lantau. Famously home to the largest, outdoor seated Buddha in Asia, there are plenty of things to do on this fun island. Best of all is how you get there - by cable car. Ngong Ping 360 is...
Save Place
18 Hoi Ting Rd, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Hong Kong has enjoyed a gentle mingling of cultures for centuries and this proud tradition is perhaps best seen in its cuisine. While it is true you can find a little bit of everything in this metropolis, most experts agree that the city is best...
Save Place
1 Sky Plaza Rd, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong
Of course how you reach Asia is just as important as what you do once you arrive and there’s no better way than by flying in Cathay Pacific’s Premium Economy class. This newer service features many of the comforts and amenities of business class...
Save Place
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
Save Place
18 Harcourt Rd, Admiralty, Hong Kong
The focal point of any visit to Hong Kong, the beautiful Victoria Harbour, is how most visitors first become acquainted with the city. It of course helps that many of the best hotels sit on the harbor, offering amazing views both day and night. On...
Save Place
Kwai Chung, Hong Kong
It’s not often that subway systems get the appreciation they deserve, but the MTR in Hong Kong is certainly worthy of this honor. The system is enormous and provides cheap and easy transportation to just about all parts of the city. If you’re not...
Save Place
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
Save Place
Hong Kong International Airport Hotel And Travel Agent Limousine Lounge, 8 Cheong Shun Rd, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong
Whether you’re arriving or transiting, the Cathay Pacific lounges at Hong Kong International Airport are amongst the best I’ve ever seen. From a refreshing shower upon arrival in the appropriately named Arrival Lounge or enjoying freshly made...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25