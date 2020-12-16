UK Must-Sees
Collected by Rachel Webb
The UK has some amazing natural sites and monuments, take a whistle-stop tour here.
2-4 Gold Hill, Shaftesbury SP7 8LY, UK
The Salt Cellar is perched at the top of Gold Hill in Shaftesbury with sweeping views across the Blackmore Vale. This very picturesque hill is really steep and has been used in films. This is a very popular cafe with locals and sits underneath the...
47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
William and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts...
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
16B Electric Ave, Brixton, London SW9 8JX, UK
In South London, just off the Victoria line, there's a one-stop-shop for all your boozing and dining desires. But unlike Borough, this isn't a market from which you walk, wait in line, and then eat while standing and walking and waiting some more....
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
1 Dolfor House Capel Deunant Road, Aberdaron, Pwllheli LL53 8BP, UK
The new 870-mile Wales Coast Path knits coastal wilds with the northern highlands and the eastern hill country that borders England. Here are three standout sections: The 30-mile Llyn Peninsula in northwest Wales (above) drew streams of pilgrims...
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
When the sunset casts a golden hue to the famous Tower Bridge, with the reflection of the river Thames, it's like a knight changed into his shiny golden armor. Congrats to London's 2012 Summer Olympic Game Opening Day.
Riverside Building, County Hall, South Bank, London SE1 7PB, UK
The giant ferris wheel on the south bank of the Thames is made up of 32 futuristic glass capsules - all of which are sealed, air-conditioned and big enough to house 25 guests. Riding the attraction is effectively being stuck in a bubble, albeit...
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
This iconic landmark in London is popular for a reason...it's breathtaking! Did you know that Big Ben is the name of the bell inside the tower, not the clock? While you are there, check out the Houses of Parliament (if they are in session)....
Abbey Churchyard, Bath BA1 1LZ, UK
The famous Roman Baths were worth the visit. The museum is very comprehensive and seeing the baths themselves was like taking a step back in time - especially with the help of the actor dressed as a Roman merchant!
Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK
This bridge is the oldest in Bath and is lined with quaint little shops across the length of it. I loved Bath because it was so picturesque and quaint, and the people are lovely!
