UK
Collected by Marcia CatonCampbell
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
1 Dolfor House Capel Deunant Road, Aberdaron, Pwllheli LL53 8BP, UK
The new 870-mile Wales Coast Path knits coastal wilds with the northern highlands and the eastern hill country that borders England. Here are three standout sections: The 30-mile Llyn Peninsula in northwest Wales (above) drew streams of pilgrims...
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
11 Upper St Martin's Ln, West End, London WC2H 9FB, UK
Though I love Jamie Oliver's personality, being a huge lover of Italian cuisine (and admittedly, a bit of a food snob), I was weary of finding great Italian food in London. Jamie's Italian smacked me with a breadstick and proved me a fool. His...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
Strand, London WC2R 1LA, UK
Located less than a ten-minute walk from Covent Garden, Somerset House still manages to be off the beaten track. The site has tremendous historical significance, having served as a residence for Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth I), and...
6 Park St, London SE1, UK
No visit to London ever goes by without a stop at Neal's Yard Dairy. Neal's has two shops (in London I'm a fan of the Borough Market location) and I often go to taste my way through the 70-some cheeses they sources from cheesemakers in farms...
