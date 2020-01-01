UK
Collected by Erin Gillette
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
William and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts...
Regent St, Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, UK
It’s no coincidence that walking around Liberty feels as if you’re exploring someone’s grand home; the department store’s founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, wanted to create that very feel, and so in 1875 settled on a...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6BB, UK
Stratford Upon Avon may have way too many cheesy tourist shops, but touring the 5 houses of Shakespeare is worth the trip.
Warwick CV34 4QU, UK
Experiencing Warwick Castle was probably my favorite thing we did on our visit to England(even better than strolling around London and walking across Abbey Road) I felt as if I was one of the knights guarding the grounds of the castle and...
Caerleon, Newport, UK
The remains of some 75 amphitheaters have been located in widely scattered areas of the Roman Empire. The amphitheater in Caerleon is the best preserved example in Britain. Known probably since the Middle Ages as King Arthur's Round Table, until...
Bath BA1 1LT, UK
Wherever you are in Europe, you're never far from a cathedral with hundreds of steps leading to a church tower boasting sweeping views of whatever city or town lies beneath. Bath Abbey is one of those cathedrals, but its 212 stairs are worth every...
7 Waterloo St, Bristol BS8 4BT, UK
In the cute neighborhood of Clifton, you may find (if you look carefully enough) Brunel Raj – hidden on the tiny alley of Waterloo Street. If you are in the area, you must go! Brunel Raj has some of the best Indian food I have ever tasted!. Being...
1a N Parade, Bath BA1 1LF, UK
The Café du Globe is a haven of Moroccan hospitality in Bath. Just a few steps away from Bath Abbey, this is a marvellous place to dine out on authentic Moroccan cuisine. Mostafa the owner uses recipes passed down from his grandmother and the food...
19 Kingsmead Square, Bath BA1 2AE, UK
Set on a corner of a picturesque square, the Boston Tea Party is a cozy cafe that invites a few hours of people watching while you eat. Fluffy scones are served on dainty floral plates alongside small cups of clotted cream and jam. And while you...
Oxford, UK
You don't have to be a smarty-pants to appreciate a trip to Oxford University. Encompassing 39 distinct colleges, Oxford is a campus of historic, centuries-old buildings that have a golden sheen in the late afternoon light. While you can walk...
