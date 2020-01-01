Where are you going?
Uk 2012

Collected by Courtney Conley
Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square, Charing Cross, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Trafalgar Square dominates the landscape at Charring Cross. It was made to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar. At the centre is Nelson's column, which includes a statue of Horatio Nelson, the vice admiral who commanded the British Fleet at...
Roman Road

69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
View from Tate Modern

London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
Saint Paul

St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
After climbing to the top of St. Paul's Cathedral, while looking out over the Thames, I thought, "Really? Can it really already be almost sunset? It's not even four in the afternoon yet!" Late autumn in London--yes, night falls while it's still...
St. Paul's Cathedral

St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
There has been a church on this site in the City of London for 1400 years and the current St. Paul's Cathedral is the mother church of the Diocese of London. Designed by famed architect Sir Christopher Wren in the grand English Baroque style, it...
Bob Bob Ricard

1 Upper James St, West End, London W1F 9DF, UK
People often talk about London in disparaging terms when it comes to food. It's not entirely inaccurate. Yet, it's unfair to take it as a rule. At Bob Bob Ricard, in Soho, it's as if they've taken it as their personal mission to prove the...
Portobello Road

Portobello Rd, London, UK
Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market. On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the...
Gordons Wine Bar

47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
Hyde Park

London, UK
What was once a private hunting ground for Henry VIII is now a favorite destination for London locals and visitors alike. One of the eight Royal Parks, Hyde simultaneously serves as a natural oasis and civic hub. A day on the green has endless...
Ryman Auditorium

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Grimey's New & Preloved Music

1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
