Collected by Charley Goodwin
Howth, Dublin, Ireland
I was hiking on the trail in Howth where I saw the kayakers below. I wanted to join them in the ocean, until I saw the storm clouds start to roll in the horizon.
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
12-20 East Bridge St, Belfast BT1 3NQ, UK
This is a vibrant indoor market with everything from tasty food stalls (hot and cold) to crafts, jewelry, and often live music, adding to the atmosphere and making it a great place to spend a couple of hours on a weekend day. If you only do one...
Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
215 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EX, UK
An important piece of Glasgow’s architectural and cultural heritage, Mackintosh at the Willow occupies the same building designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh for local entrepreneur and patron Catherine Cranston. It was here that Miss Cranston...
Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12, UK
This charming cobblestoned back street, lined with restaurants and bars, is the place for lively nightlife in Glasgow’s West End. When darkness falls, festive strings of lights twinkle overhead, and the sounds of live music and laughter drift from...
Heading to Glasgow’s Necropolis at sundown in winter is not for the faint of heart. Cross the bridge by the cathedral and enter the cemetery known as the ‘City of the Dead.’ Established in 1831, back when the city was one of the...
