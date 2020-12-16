Ujjwala
Collected by Ujjwala Deo Agashe
You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water. Don't let yourself indulge in vain wishes. - Rabindranath Tagore
Save Place
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Save Place
Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Of the 240 acres that make up the Mayakoba luxury hotel complex, 45—dotted with tropical forests, shimmering canals, and Caribbean coastline—comprise the Fairmont. Built with an environmentally friendly design (only boats, bikes, and...
Save Place
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Once the vacation home of the Italian Duchess Rosa de Ferrari, this exceptional estate was converted into a hotel in 2005. 2014 marked the arrival of a new owner and a new era for the property. Today, Hotel Esencia is an elegant...
Save Place
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Isla Mujeres, home to a protected sea turtle hatching area, is the perfect place to visit for nature lovers. The turtle hatchery is dedicated to their conservation and ensures the population is sustained. The small place is typically crowd-free...
Save Place
Av. Benito Juárez, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
While planning a solo trip to Mexico, one is generally warned, "Don't talk to strangers." The truth of the matter is that the "strangers," or locals as I like to call them, know all the details of what to do, and most importantly, what to eat. So...
Save Place
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
I arrived in Playa del Carmen late on a Sunday afternoon, and headed out to El Fogon, a taco place recommended by Laura at the Hotel Básico, where I was staying. Sadly it wasn't open yet, so instead I found myself around the corner at Los...
Save Place
Calle 34, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This Playa del Carmen restaurant takes its name from a traditional Mexican dish known as aguachile: chili-marinated shrimp with lime juice, onion, and sometimes other ingredients that lend it a strong, spicy-citrus flavor. With its open-air...
Save Place
Avenida Constituyentes, Quintas del Carmen, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A Playa del Carmen mainstay, El Fogón is an open-air taquéria off the beaten path of bustling Quinta Avenida. If you're in the mood for authentic Mexican dishes and drinks, this is the place. Tacos al pastor (served only at night), chorizo,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25