Ubud
Ubud
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
Tegalalang, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Bali is the perfect place to learn a new way of traveling. Rather than racing from temple to batik factory, and the 4:15 shadow puppet show, my traveling companion opted for the 45 minute pacing of stopping for beers along the back roads. The rice...
Jl. Subak Sok Wayah, Tjampuhan, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Escape the bustling Ubud town center by turning up a discreet dirt path at the west end of Jl. Raya Ubud (the main road). After a 15-20 minute walk, you'll arrive at the thatched roof, open-air hut warung that is Sari Organik and its neighboring...
Jl. Sri Wedari No.5, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The newest eating experience from Will Meryick, the brainchild behind wildly successful Mama San and Sarong, Hujan Locale is the perfect addition to Ubud’s new food scene. This modern yet distinctly colonial space is much like his other...
Jl. Banjar Baung Desa, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Translated as “beautiful bamboo,” Bambu Indah is the passion project of jewelry designers John and Cynthia Hardy. The couple—Canadian and American expats living in Bali for more than 30 years—bought 11 teakwood bridal...
