UAE
Collected by Jennifer Landers
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
My favorite piece of Abu Dhabi is the Corniche, with uninterrupted bike and pedestrian pathways, green spaces, food kiosks, and the beach. There are several beach options along this stretch of waterfront, including paid access through the hotels,...
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
After the evening call to prayer, several cafe trucks open up to people strolling along the stretch of Marina Island—across the water and parallel to the Abu Dhabi cityscape on the Corniche. From Arab coffee to karak (similar to chai tea), the...
Etihad Towers,West Corniche, - Al Bateen - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The Etihad Towers are a series of five separate towers that jut into the Abu Dhabi sky. Tower 2 houses this observation deck and casual dining lounge: the perfect place to have a latte or a cocktail while looking out over the city. The water in...
Exit 14,Saadiyat Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
If this postcard image doesn't have you longing for a vacation I don't know what will. Saadiyat public beach offers paddle boards and kayaks on weekends and lounging seven days a week. Whether you're relaxing or rowing, keep an eye out for...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The design of Ferrari World corresponds with my inclination that architecture should be inspirational from all angles. From the air, the structure is distinctly Ferrari red and undeniably represents the sleek brand. From the ground, its curves...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Clean, refreshing, full of light, and a shopper's dream, Yas Mall is the newest of Abu Dhabi’s malls, set on Yas Island—where fast cars, a fast roller coaster, and mega-yachts arrive and depart regularly while shoppers enjoy fashion, food, and...
Wave Breaker, Opposite Mall, Marina - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Just across the bridge to Marina Island, you can hang a right and will find several new restaurants opened with patio seating and a spectacular view back at the Abu Dhabi skyline on the Corniche. Originating in Lebanon, Casper & Gambini’s blends...
Sheik Khalifa Bin Zayed St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
It's a bit tricky to travel in the Islamic world during Ramadan. Most restaurants are closed during the day and people end up lethargic by the end of the day. Iftar, the fast-breaking meal served at the evening call to prayer makes the daytime...
Corniche Street is a long and busy roadway that provides access to the end of Abu Dhabi Island. On the Arabian Gulf side of the road lies Corniche Beach, pedestrian and bicycle paths, and a green park space for people to enjoy. Since it can be...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
With a dynamic group of artists from the UAE and overseas, the Art Hub provides artists with a residency program and also encourages Emirati artists to participate in similar programs overseas. Set amongst the sand dunes on the edge of the Empty...
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hwy - Saadiyat Cultural District، Saadiyat Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Manarat al-Saadiyat, Arabic for "place of enlightenment," is a unique gallery and visitor center dedicated to the future. As Saadiyat Island undergoes a massive transformation into a modern cultural hub, Manarat al-Saadiyat tells the story of its...
Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Admit it; you're curious. A ski hill in the middle of the desert, on the Persian Gulf, no less, is as wild an idea as humankind has ever concocted—but isn't dreaming big what Dubai is all about? The slopes at Ski Dubai are no substitute for...
Jumeirah Street, Next to Burj Al Arab، Jumeirah 2 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai is known for doing things on a grander and bigger scale, and Wild Wadi Waterpark is no exception. When it was built, it had the tallest water slide outside of North America. That slide has since been replaced, but Wild Wadi is wilder than...
Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Burj Khalifa - وسط مدينة دبي - دبي - United Arab Emirates
You may have already seen photos of Dubai Mall on social media, but to visit is more of an experience than just a trip to a mall. While the mall has a lot to offer avid shoppers, other visitors may instead choose...
Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The visual harmony between the high-rise buildings and the shimmering water of the canal can almost lull you into forgetting that Dubai Marina is a man-made development. Built in 2003, Dubai Marina is a residential area, yet it has generous...
17, The Iridium Building, Umm-e - Umm Suqeim St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you want to explore the stretch of sand dunes 40 minutes outside of Dubai or visit the largest expanse of uninhabited desert in the world, known as the Empty Quarter, a desert safari is the way to do it. There are any number of tour...
