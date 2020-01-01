tx vacation
Collected by Everett Melius
List View
Map View
Save Place
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
Save Place
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
4515 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
"Everyone from the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan to the Butthole Surfers has played at the Continental Club. Musicians who do big gigs in Austin like to play small shows here afterward," says Liz Lambert.
Save Place
3201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This Texas Dancehall will have you two stepping the night away, in the the spirit of the musical history that dates back to Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys. There's traditional country music played by true country musicians and autographed photos...
Save Place
4001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
You need something fun do with your family? Something that involves live music, plays-capes, amazing food and a great wine/beer selection?! The Cafe at Central Market has got you covered. From local acts that will entertain the entire family to a...
Save Place
602 W Annie St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This shop and bakery is known for it's Macarons and Chocolate Croissants, but stay for the coffee and quaint atmosphere. Soraiya Nagree is the owner and baker, and it was a Parisian infatuation that transformed this engineer into a brilliant...
Save Place
609 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Sit back and enjoy live music and a great drink at Clive. Like a cabin carved out of the deep Colorado woods, Clive is cozy and non-pretentious, and it delivers a solid drink menu that will keep you happy. Must try: La Otra Palabra: Ilegal Joven...
Save Place
616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
Let's face it, FoodHeads knows sandwiches. With freshly baked breads, delivered daily from local bakeries and the finest quality deli meats and cheeses how can they not create such masterpieces?! Tucked away on 34th street, this homegrown deli has...
Save Place
7020 Easy Wind Dr, Austin, TX 78752, USA
Owned and managed by a cooperative made up of its workers and the community, Black Star Co-op supports fair wages, sources its ingredients from local farms, and elects its governing board democratically. Sound strident? It isn't: It manages...
Save Place
801 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the 1970′s, Stubb’s restaurant became the heart of an explosive music scene. Stubbs was ground zero for musicians like Joe Ely and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Now, it is home for some amazing live music. This no frills venue isn't trying to hard, it...
Save Place
507 Calles St #101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
The tap room is open Thursdays & Fridays 2 to 8 and Saturdays & Sundays 12 to 6...come in, taste the beers, perhaps take a brewery tour at 1 & 3 on Saturdays. These guys are local and make the earth, sustainability and community a big part of...
Save Place
East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
The East Austin Studio Tour is held yearly, two weekends in November when local artist's open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to uncover the neighborhood's concentrated talent and unlikely art scene. I came upon this...
Save Place
East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
The East Austin Studio Tour is held every November when over 100 local artists open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to discover the hidden art scene in the East Austin community. From the streets, most of east Austin...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever