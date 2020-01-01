Two Weeks in Scotland
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
I spent two weeks in Scotland, in Dec 2012/January 2013, beginning with New Years Hogmanay in Edinburgh. It's a country I would HIGHLY recommend every traveler visit and I'm already adding to this list, things I want to do when I return.
Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2HG, UK
It's the kind of party that packs the city streets, clogs public transportation and leaves an entire town with hungover revelers for days following. Yet when I told friends and family I was traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland for 'Hogmanay' over New...
The Pends, St Andrews KY16 9QL, UK
Often called, "Scotland's Greatest Cathedral" the now-ruined medieval St. Andrews, overlooking the North Sea in its namesake town, is a splendid sight any time of day or night. However, in my several days of residence in the town made famous by...
Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1SD, UK
Part of the 'Leading Hotels of the World' group, Gleneagles is a destination in and of itself for visitors to Scotland. From their website, "Set within the gentle beauty of 850 acres of Perthshire countryside, this five star [resort] is home to...
The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF, UK
There may not be a lovelier place to golf than Scotland, and Gleneagles resort has one of the most impressive backdrops for a game. The hotel, located on 850 acres in the Perthsire countryside, has three championship golf courses and is home to...
River Sligachan, Isle of Skye, UK
Our guide warned us about the freezing water before we left the warm surround of our tour bus. That was of course after he had also told us that the 'Fountain of Youth' so sought after my humanity since time immemorial, was just outside our window...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
Isle of Skye, Duntulm, Portree IV51 9UF, UK
At the very northern tip of the Isle of Skye, which is an island off of the upper north western shore of Scotland, are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. To get there, you have to drive for several hours on narrow dirt roads, but the sense of remoteness...
Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh IV40 8DX, UK
Eilean Donan is the über-castle of the Highlands, perched on a rocky islet in a tidal loch on the road to the Isle of Skye. After crossing an arched stone bridge, visitors may recognize the setting from such films as Highlander and The World...
Loch Ness, United Kingdom
Good luck if you’ve come here to witness the eponymous monster—though, given the dark, brooding waters of Loch Ness, seemingly anything is possible. At the very least, you’re bound to enjoy some beautiful scenery, from verdant...
