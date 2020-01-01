The Perfect Weekend in Lima

Where are you going?
Make the most of three days in Lima, South America's second-largest city, and the third-largest desert city in the world. Day 1: Immerse yourself in pre-Columbian Peru at the Larco Museum, followed by a visit to the ruins of Huaca Pucllan, then taste the best ceviche and Pisco sours in the world in the Miraflores District. Day 2: Head to the Plaza de Armas in the historic center of the city, then to the lively, trendy Barranco District known for its art galleries, boutiques, and clubs. Day 3: Stroll through Parque del Amour overlooking the Pacific Ocean before heading to nearby Larcomar for some last-minute shopping.
Miraflores District

Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
Larco Museum

The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Huaca Pucllana

cuadra S/n, Calle General Borgoño 8, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Huaca Pucllana, a restored centuries-old adobe ceremonial temple, has remarkably and defiantly sat right in the heart of Miraflores since 400 C.E. The temple complex includes a Wari (or Huari) cemetery, where four preserved mummies were discovered...

JW Marriott Lima

Malecón de la Reserva 615, Miraflores 15074, Peru
The 25-story curved glass tower of the JW Marriott, opened in 2000 during a construction boom, may be the best-located hotel in Peru’s capital. Aside from its location across the street from Parque Salazar and the cliffside shopping and...
Maido

Calle San Martin 399, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Maido—in testimony to Japanese immigrants’ integration into Lima’s overall culture and, indeed, the positive benefits of a multicultural city—offers Peruvian-Japanese fusion food at its finest in a sleek, stylish dining...
PiscoBar

Av. Petit Thouars 5390, Miraflores 15074, Peru
When you’re ready for a proper pisco, Miraflores’s PiscoBar is a capital choice, both for traditional cocktails as well as heady new creations. As is to be expected, owner Ricardo Carpio is a celebrated pisco expert, which makes this...
Plaza de Armas de Lima

Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Catacombs at the Catedral de Lima

Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
A city tour of Lima isn’t complete without visiting the catacombs of the Monastery of San Francisco. The basement of the working monastery reveals the bones of wealthy Limeños who believed they would be the last to rest in their expensive plots....
Convento De San Francisco

Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru

Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...

Barranco District

Barranco District, Peru
Barranco, one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods, awash in character, is known for an artsy vibe and gorgeous colonial buildings. Cross the Puente de los Suspiros (Spanish for “Bridge of Sighs”) and follow the Bajada de los...
Hotel B

Jirón Sáenz Peña 204, Barranco 15063, Peru
Despite its distinction as Lima's most atmospheric neighborhood, the seaside district of Barranco lacked a luxury hotel—that is, until Hotel B came along in 2013. Boho-chic Barranco is home to top art galleries and grand, century-old...
Larcomar

Miraflores 15074, Peru

If your main goal is picking up some lovely Peruvian-made handicrafts, fashion and other local delights, Centro Comercial Larcomar is one of Peru's loveliest shopping malls, sitting on prime cliff-top real estate, just above the sea. You can find...

