Two Days in Hong Kong
Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Aberdeen, Hong Kong
There's no better way to chase the sweltering Hong Kong summer heat than at the homegrown Ocean Park. At the Waterfront is Aqua City, where you'll find an Old Hong Kong town, perfect for capturing those holiday photos. By night, cool down with the...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Jubilee St, Central, Hong Kong
Traveling up and down the Central-Mid Levels Escalator is a quick, efficient way to get around while at the same time immersing yourself in the urban jungle of Hong Kong. Stretching for over 800m and rising about 135m, the world's longest outdoor...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
215, Nob Hill Square, 8 King Lai Path, Mei Foo Sun Chuen, Hong Kong
You'll have spent your days taking in the sights, tastes and sounds of Hong Kong, but have you considered exploring the city without one of your senses? Each 75-minute tour at Dialogue in the Dark, led by a visually impaired guide, takes you...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
5 Chi Lin Dr, Diamond Hill, Hong Kong
A tranquil oasis in the middle of Hong Kong with exquisite gardens and temples, this was crafted just 14 years ago without the use of nails or any other intrusive metal fastening devices. It is also worth a visit to its vegan cafeteria—the food...
