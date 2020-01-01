Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tuscon to goes

Collected by Sebatian Richier
Save Place

Allegro, il Gelato Naturale

446 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
In Tucson, gelato is, understandably, becoming part of the cityscape. A handful of Italian gelato-masters have settled here, educating desert palates with tempting desserts. Here, just a few blocks from the University of Arizona, Allegro rotates...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Willow Restaurant

2616 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Not many places do blueberry pancakes as well as the Blue Willow. They're crispy and tender, with blueberries inside and on top, and just enough big enough that one isn't enough and two is almost too much. Order them with a side of thick cut...
More Details >
Save Place

Mt Lemmon

Mt Lemmon, Arizona 85619, USA
On the northern edge of Tucson, you can drive through a condensed version of western North America's ecosystem in about half an hour. On the way up the Mount Lemmon Highway (also known as "Catalina Highway" or "Sky Island Scenic Byway"), you...
More Details >
Save Place

Romero Canyon Trail

Romero Canyon, Arizona 85619, USA
One of the best day-hikes from Tucson is just north of town, on the 'back side' of the Santa Catalina Mountains: Romero Canyon. Drive up to Catalina State Park for the trailhead, and you'll begin trekking through mesquite woods and towering...
More Details >
Save Place

De Grazia Gallery In the Sun

6300 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
The desert foothills garden in front of Tucson's "De Grazia Gallery in the Sun" is full of palo verde trees. Each spring they erupt into brilliant yellow blooms. I'd gone to visit the gallery, (legacy of painter Ettore "Ted" De Grazia), but the...
More Details >
Save Place

Sabino Canyon

5700 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
Many who have not visited Arizona think that its saguaros grow in a Sahara-like setting...but the mountainous desert around Tucson hides many lush spots, like this riparian canyon on the NE edge of the city. Late fall paints the cottonwoods along...
More Details >
Save Place

Bear Canyon

Hike into Bear Canyon on the northeastern edge of Tucson, and you'll be rewarded (most of the year) with a view of Seven Falls, gushing out of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Even though the hike in and out is around seven miles, it's mostly flat....
More Details >
Save Place

Frost A Gelato Shop

Tanque Verde Place, 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd # 191, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Far from his native Bologna, gelato master Nazario Melchiondo crafts tastes that have found a ready home in the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. Always fresh, it's made on site, and the flavors change seasonally. One decadent way to enjoy the...
More Details >
Save Place

Agua Caliente

Archaeological evidence shows human presence around this warm-spring-fed oasis NE of Tucson going back thousands of years. The grounds were a ranch from the late 19th through the mid-20th centuries; today it's free and open to the public. Weekends...
More Details >
Save Place

Romero Pools

Arizona 85619, USA
The Romero Canyon Trail is a fun and relatively easy hike with a big payoff at the end—the Romero Pools are beautiful little oases at the base of Romero Canyon, surrounded by groves of trees and other local flora. Roughly five and a half miles...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  3. 3 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  4. 4 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Have to Quarantine If You're From These 38 States
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase