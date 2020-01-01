Tuscany
Collected by Judy Allison
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
Agritourism has become a big business in Tuscany from cooking schools to farm rentals. Alessandra Federici (far right) took a non-traditional route to building her agritourism business. She opened a cooking school in her own home. This deeply...
Via Sant'Andrea, 45, 55100 Lucca LU, Italy
My husband and I visited Italy in May, and one of our favorite stops was the charming Tuscan town of Lucca. After wandering through the town for a few hours we decided to climb this tower, which offered a perfect view of Lucca from above. It's...
56040 Castellina Marittima, Province of Pisa, Italy
In May my husband and I visited Italy for the first time. One of our favorite stops on our 12-day trip was the charming Tuscan town of Lucca. There were so many things we loved about Lucca: the friendly people, the colorful buildings. One of the...
Corso il Rossellino, 16, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
The town of Pienza in beautiful Tuscany is a must-see on any trip to the region. The drive to Pienza winds you through the famed Val d'Orcia, whose postcard-perfect views most people associate with Tuscany: rolling green hills, stately cypresses,...
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
While in Italy in May, my husband and I especially enjoyed our drives through Tuscany and Umbria. The hill towns throughout the region are wonderful to explore, and the views along the winding cypress-lined roads are picture perfect, like these...
Corso il Rossellino, 26, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
During our May trip through beautiful Tuscany, my husband and I especially enjoyed a visit to the charming hill town of Pienza. Surrounded by the Val d'Orcia, which most people think of when they picture Tuscany - rolling hills, stately cypresses,...
Via Gino Severini, 3, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most charming towns we visited during our May trip to Italy was Pienza, situated in Tuscany between Montepulciano and Montalcino (also worth a visit if you're in the area). Pienza is best known for its delicious pecorino cheeses,...
01030 Calcata Vecchia, VT, Italy
Abandoned in the 1960s for fear its cliffs were crumbling, Calcata, Italy was discovered by hippies and artists soon after and today, the "paese dei fricchettone," is still made up of the same "freaks." I lived in Calcata, wedged between Tuscany...
Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the...
