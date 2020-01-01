Turkish Delights

Sensory overload - 12 days in Turkey was not enough. Hands down, Istanbul is my favorite place in the world. I love the clash of cultures: east vs. west, old vs. new, traditional vs non-traditional. I appreciate the architecture, textiles, patterns, history and the continuous echos from the many towering minarets. I could drink tea and play backgammon all day if you asked me to. This wanderlist is a collection places I visited and inspiration for my next trip back.