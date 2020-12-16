Turkey
Collected by Nicola Baratella
Trip to Antalya, Geyikbayiri, then going to Cappadocia by Konya.
55 Luftballoons took off before the sun came up over the stunning landscape of Cappadocia Turkey. The landscape was beautiful to see from above, however I think I was more in awe of a sky full of balloons which felt like such a unique experience.
Esbelli Sokak No.36, Esbelli Mahallesi, URGUP, 50400 Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey
On our second day in Cappadocia, we rented a car and drove to some of the less frequented sites. It was late afternoon by the time we returned to Serinn House (a great boutique hotel). Since the car wasn't being returned until the morning, the...
Esentepe Mah. No 87, Ortahisar, Urgup, Cappadocia, 50400 Ortahisar/Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey
A perfect oasis, this room was my home for two nights in the Cappadocia region of Turkey, famed for its ancient caves and early Christian settlements. (2nd century!) It's not obvious from this photo, but this room is in a cave hotel, where the...
Aydinli Mah., Yavuz Sok. No:1, 50180 Göreme Belediyesi/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
When you travel to the Cappadocia region of Turkey you have to stay in a cave hotel. Sleeping in a room carved out of the area’s ‘fairy chimney’ rock formations is inherently cool. When you realize that your room is also literally cool—even in the...
Bilal Eroğlu Caddesi, Mezarlık Sk. No:8, 50180 Göreme/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
If you only get to ride in a hot air balloon once in your life, do it over Cappadocia, Turkey. Amazing. Cappadocia is surreal when seen from any angle. The region is peppered with strange pointy stone spires that rise up toward the sky, in pastel...
Konya, Turkey
Rumi was born in Afghanistan, spent time in Persia (Iran), then settled in Konya, Turkey when his father was invited there to be a scholar. Rumi became an Islamic scholar himself teaching peace, love, and tolerance. He built quite a following of...
If you go to Cappadocia, Turkey, the Göreme Open Air Museum is worth a visit. The museum is a collection of cave churches carved out by Orthodox monks from about 900 AD to 1200 AD. The monks really went all out to try and make the cave churches...
