Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Turkey

Collected by Preethi Chandrasekhar
Save Place

360 Istanbul

Tomtom, İstiklal Cd. No:163 K: 8, Tomtom, İstiklal Cd., 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
This elite rooftop restaurants is a popular place for locals to celebrate birthdays, milestones, and romantic moments. Called 360 for its magnificent 360-degree view of Istanbul, it's a great place to celebrate just being in Istanbul! Relax with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Hala Restaurant

Take a break from shopping along Istiklal Street at Hala, which specializes in authentic home-cooked Anatolian cuisine. You know you've found it when you see women with white headscarfs kneading dough in the front window. They're preparing and...
More Details >
Save Place

Lycian Way Trail

Kayaköy, 48300 Fethiye/Muğla, Turkey
Most people explore the Mediterranean by boat via it's beautiful blue waters, however it is also possible to explore this area by foot via the Lycian Way. This 500km hiking trail in southwestern Turkey connects Fethiye in the west with southwest...
More Details >
Save Place

Istiklal Street - back alleys

Kuloğlu, Koca Ağa Sk. No:10, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
For a unique and eye opening experience have your coffee fortune read during your stay in Turkey. Not only will you learn about your future, but you'll also be on a caffeine high from the strong Turkish coffee that is served. Wander into the back...
More Details >
Save Place

Fuego Cafe & Restaurant

On arrival to Istanbul, many tourists order the chicken şiş (chicken kebab) for a meal because it's familiar and safe, but they're really missing out on some of the best food in the world! I encourage anyone visiting Turkey to gastro-travel...
More Details >
Save Place

Köyiçi Meydanı Sk

Sinanpaşa, Köyiçi Meydanı Sk., 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
One of my favorite foods in Turkey (and there are many) is a serving of fresh kaymak clotted cream, drizzled with honey, and spread on bread. You can buy it in the supermarket or find it in some breakfast spots, but everyone's favorite is Pando in...
More Details >
Save Place

Çiya

Caferağa Mahallesi, Güneşli Bahçe Sk. No:43, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
One day, I dragged my travel companions—a German, a Turk, and two New Yorkers—to Kadıköy, a neighborhood on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, to dine at Çiya. Everyone was cranky and hungry by the time we found it, but I...
More Details >
Save Place

Emir Sultan Mosque

Emirsultan, Emir Sultan Cami, 16360 Yıldırım/Bursa, Turkey
The Whirling Dervish Lodge in Bursa puts on a nightly spiritual performance that gets you back to the basics of why the whirling dervishes exist. This is no 'show' for tourists, this is a spiritual event and service. I felt lucky that they allowed...
More Details >
Save Place

My Local Guide Istanbul

Balat, Mürselpaşa Cd. No:10, 34087 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
My Local Guide Istanbul provides a unique tour of Istanbul's UNESCO World Heritage listed renovated and ruined Ottoman Houses. Walking amongst the locals was an experience in itself, with local kids curious to see us in their colourful community....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High
  4. 4 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase