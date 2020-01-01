Where are you going?
Tunisia

Collected by David Joseph
Tataouine

Tataouine, Tunisia
"Tourist claptrap," harrumph the grumpies in your travel group, dismissing the tables laid out with bowls and dishes and, yeah ok, keychains and the like. It's true that in every single town we visited in southern Tunisia (such as here in...
Chebika

Chebika, Tunisia
The ancient walled city of Tamerza, at the edge of a beautiful oasis, was abandoned in 1969 following 22 days of (unbelievable!) torrential downpour. A new, modern Tamerza was built to take its place, making use of the oasis in the middle of a...
the food I ate

Bab Bhar, Tunis, Tunisia
the two weeks my friend and I spent touring Tunisia after the Jasmine Revolution brought us many wonderful experiences but right up near the top of the list would be the incredible food we had throughout Tunisia. Wonderful salads, soups,...
Chott el Jerid

Chott el Djerid, Tunisia
Tunisia's Chott el Djerid is an enormous salt lake stretching about 5,000km around the southern half of the country. Neat, tidy stacks of salt line the road that traverses it, and the sight of occasional souvenir stands make you scratch your head,...
Carthage Ancient Ruins

88 Route de La Goulette, Site archéologique de Carthage, Tunisia
January is a lovely time to visit the Roman ruins at Carthage. Fewer people. Cooler temperatures. And, if you are lucky, beautiful blue skies over the adjacent sea. While the ruins themselves are quite small (especially in comparison to Pompeii or...
The National Bardo Museum

Route Nationale 7, Tunisia
On the heels of her brand new Constitution, Tunisia is actively working to up its touristic appeal. Arrive at Il Bardo just as the museum is opening (~9:30), slip into the paper slippers they provide (as you will be walking directly over thousand...
Restaurant Essaraya

6 Rue Ben Mahmoud Boulevard Bab Menara, Tunis 1008, Tunisia
While this lovely restaurant tucked behind hidden walls in the maze-like ancient Medina of Tunis clearly caters to the tourist circuit (please do not expect gourmet fare here), there is one morsel that you absolutely cannot pass up --- the bread!...
