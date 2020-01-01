Tunisia
Collected by David Joseph
List View
Map View
Save Place
Tataouine, Tunisia
"Tourist claptrap," harrumph the grumpies in your travel group, dismissing the tables laid out with bowls and dishes and, yeah ok, keychains and the like. It's true that in every single town we visited in southern Tunisia (such as here in...
Save Place
Chebika, Tunisia
The ancient walled city of Tamerza, at the edge of a beautiful oasis, was abandoned in 1969 following 22 days of (unbelievable!) torrential downpour. A new, modern Tamerza was built to take its place, making use of the oasis in the middle of a...
Save Place
Bab Bhar, Tunis, Tunisia
the two weeks my friend and I spent touring Tunisia after the Jasmine Revolution brought us many wonderful experiences but right up near the top of the list would be the incredible food we had throughout Tunisia. Wonderful salads, soups,...
Save Place
Chott el Djerid, Tunisia
Tunisia's Chott el Djerid is an enormous salt lake stretching about 5,000km around the southern half of the country. Neat, tidy stacks of salt line the road that traverses it, and the sight of occasional souvenir stands make you scratch your head,...
Save Place
88 Route de La Goulette, Site archéologique de Carthage, Tunisia
January is a lovely time to visit the Roman ruins at Carthage. Fewer people. Cooler temperatures. And, if you are lucky, beautiful blue skies over the adjacent sea. While the ruins themselves are quite small (especially in comparison to Pompeii or...
Save Place
Route Nationale 7, Tunisia
On the heels of her brand new Constitution, Tunisia is actively working to up its touristic appeal. Arrive at Il Bardo just as the museum is opening (~9:30), slip into the paper slippers they provide (as you will be walking directly over thousand...
Save Place
6 Rue Ben Mahmoud Boulevard Bab Menara, Tunis 1008, Tunisia
While this lovely restaurant tucked behind hidden walls in the maze-like ancient Medina of Tunis clearly caters to the tourist circuit (please do not expect gourmet fare here), there is one morsel that you absolutely cannot pass up --- the bread!...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever