tulum wishlist
Collected by Joyce Chou
List View
Map View
Save Place
Carretera Tulum Boca Paila 7.6Km, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Hartwood prides itself on having no menu; instead, there are daily options based on whatever is available from nearby ranches and farms. Of course, that means locally sourced ingredients only, in the service of innovative, Mexican-inspired dishes....
Save Place
Quintana Roo 109, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
We decided to visit the Gran Cenote outside of Tulum and were expecting to swim with turtles and fish. While there were a few pet turtles and goldfish, the only real wildlife were bats that hang up in the cave openings. The Gran Cenote is more...
Save Place
CARRETERA 109 TUlum coba Km 2.5, Villas Tulum, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
There’s no need to venture all the way to Oaxaca for the perfect mole, as Chef Claudia Perez Rivas cooks up an excellent version of the dish at her Tulum-based restaurant, Cetli. Located on a quiet side street in downtown Tulum Pueblo, Cetli...
Save Place
If you’re finding it difficult to pull yourself away from the Caribbean Sea, spend the day on the turquoise blue water on a Catamaran ride with Captain Fabian. Fabian is a close friend of Casa de las Olas’ and will pick you up just in front of...
Save Place
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place
Unnamed Rd, Quintana Roo, Mexico
There’s a quiet fish shack tucked away in Soliman Bay, 15 minutes north of Casa de las Olas, known by locals as Chamico’s. The idyllic setting seems almost too good to be true. The cerulean blue waters sparkle from the light of the sun, and picnic...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever