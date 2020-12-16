Tulum Afar Experience 5.0 at Zamas
Experience & enjoy this beautiful part of the world !!
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 5, Region 01 Mz 01 lote 52, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Zamas is known for it's prime location, great food & staff & comfortable accommodations. They are happy to help guests get the most out of their stay in Tulum & I have yet to have anyone stay here who did not love it !!
Sian Ka'an, Q.R., Mexico
After Breakfast on your first full day in Tulum you will spend the morning & early afternoon exploring Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve. There is an option here to go fly-fishing also for small additional fee.
Take a stroll down one of the cobbled streets of Valladolid and you might come across a cart peddling "volcanos." The busy vender sells one item: a thick masa bun stuffed with chili marinated pulled pork and topped with red onion. For an extra...
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 5, Region 01 Mz 01 lote 52, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Enjoy private candlelit dinner at Zamas
