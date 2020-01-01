Tulum 2015
Collected by Glenn Forbes
List View
Map View
Save Place
If you are in search of flawless Mexican cuisine prepared with perfectly fresh ingredients, there’s no need to venture outside Rosewood Mayakoba. If you are, however, on your way to or from the Sian Ka’an biosphere or visiting Tulum for a morning,...
Save Place
Av Tulum / Orion, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Just south of the famous ruins, El Paraiso beach club is set on arguably the most beautiful stretch of sand on the the entire coast, if not the whole world. There is a charge for sun beds, with several options available.
Save Place
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place
CARRETERA 109 TUlum coba Km 2.5, Villas Tulum, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
There’s no need to venture all the way to Oaxaca for the perfect mole, as Chef Claudia Perez Rivas cooks up an excellent version of the dish at her Tulum-based restaurant, Cetli. Located on a quiet side street in downtown Tulum Pueblo, Cetli...
Save Place
Quintana Roo 109, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
We decided to visit the Gran Cenote outside of Tulum and were expecting to swim with turtles and fish. While there were a few pet turtles and goldfish, the only real wildlife were bats that hang up in the cave openings. The Gran Cenote is more...
Save Place
Unnamed Rd, Quintana Roo, Mexico
There’s a quiet fish shack tucked away in Soliman Bay, 15 minutes north of Casa de las Olas, known by locals as Chamico’s. The idyllic setting seems almost too good to be true. The cerulean blue waters sparkle from the light of the sun, and picnic...
Save Place
KM 7, Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While the food in Mexico has always been relegated to delicious fare made from fresh ingredients found locally, the breakfasts I enjoyed daily were truly the highlight of my trip to Tulum. Chilaquiles, what I lovingly began referring to as...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever