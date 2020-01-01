Tucson, Arizona
Collected by Les
Village Five At The Villages Of La Paloma, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718, USA
Tucson is often mentioned after Phoenix and Scottsdale as an Arizona destination but this sunrise rivals the best on the globe. Think this is good?Just wait for sunset. A watercolor sky impresses in a manner that is Santorini-esque.
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in ...
Hohokam Road, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
Just beyond the western edge of Tucson, you'll find these Hohokam petroglyphs in Saguaro National Park. No one knows precisely when they were carved into the rocks, but Hohokam settlements in the Sonoran desert date back almost two thousand years....
11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737, USA
When the southern Arizona desert gets just the right mix of rains at the right time in fall and winter, the following spring can produce a riot of wildflowers. People around Tucson said that the spring of 2010 was one of the best displays in...
Archaeological evidence shows human presence around this warm-spring-fed oasis NE of Tucson going back thousands of years. The grounds were a ranch from the late 19th through the mid-20th centuries; today it's free and open to the public. Weekends...
5700 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
Many who have not visited Arizona think that its saguaros grow in a Sahara-like setting...but the mountainous desert around Tucson hides many lush spots, like this riparian canyon on the NE edge of the city. Late fall paints the cottonwoods along...
380 S Meyer Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Just south of downtown Tucson is a reminder of the city's Hispanic-and-adobe past: the Barrio Viejo. One of the most eye-catching buildings is the Teatro Carmen, which opened in 1914. For the rest of the teens and on into the mid-1920s, this venue...
2616 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Not many places do blueberry pancakes as well as the Blue Willow. They're crispy and tender, with blueberries inside and on top, and just enough big enough that one isn't enough and two is almost too much. Order them with a side of thick cut...
5201 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706, USA
Come to "El Güero Canelo" if you're in southern Arizona. It's a Tucson institution where you can get the best "Sonoran/Mexican hot dogs" north of the border... But what's a Sonoran hot dog? It's a wiener wrapped in bacon(!), served atop beans in a...
Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chorizo and eggs is a tasty combination, and Cup Cafe offers a fantastic version of this dish with a spicy chorizo they call 'gunpowder.' Eat it sitting inside the cafe so you can check out the varnished floors, covered with 100,000 pennies, and...
4280 N Campbell Ave #107, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
When you hear the phrase, "summer in southern Arizona," naturally your thoughts will tend toward heat and sunshine. Most wouldn't think of mounds of fresh produce at a farmers' market in the desert city of Tucson. But the arrival of the monsoon...
Popsicles that are prickly? Well, prickly as in 'prickly pear' juice from the cactus fruit that ripens into a sweet, amethyst treat in midsummer in the deserts of the Southwest. They're called tuna in Spanish. Stop by the Farmers' Market on a...
3061 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Cholla (pronounced "choyah") cactus are common in the American Southwest, but not many outside of the region know that you can eat the flower buds. They're high in calcium, and even help balance blood sugar. Many Tucson residents have never tried...
6300 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
At the foot of the Santa Catalina Mountains is the ten-acre complex, the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. A national historic district, the grounds are a blend of natural desert garden, adobe architecture, and museum—all the vision of one man. Ettore...
5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
The Grill is the only restaurant in Arizona to receive the “Award of Ultimate Distinction” from Wine Enthusiast. History, quiet service, and the most romantic dining in Tucson are all here. For the best dinner-with-a-view, ask for a table in the...
Tanque Verde Place, 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd # 191, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Far from his native Bologna, gelato master Nazario Melchiondo crafts tastes that have found a ready home in the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. Always fresh, it's made on site, and the flavors change seasonally. One decadent way to enjoy the...
1060 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710, USA
Breakfast at a mom-and-pop-restaurant. There's just no better way to get a local-flavor start-of-the-day when you're from out of town. In Tucson, you can't go wrong if you get a hearty plate at "Poco & Mom's." Yes, "New Mexico food" may not be...
50 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chile en nogada is a poblano chile pepper, stuffed with peccadillo (shredded meat, aromatic diced dried fruit and spices), topped with a walnut-cream sauce and pomegranate seeds. This dish from Puebla is not often found on menus of Mexican...
1859 W Grant Rd #111, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
Tucson may well be in the desert, but it's got a handful of good microbreweries—including Dragoon Brewing on the west side of the city. From their tasting room, you can get a view of the tanks as you sample their offerings. My favorite was the...
9121 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85749, USA
Le Buzz is the place to hang out and caffeinate on Tucson's northeast edge. They roast their own coffee, bake their own pastries, and they're on the way if you want to pick up something for a picnic on your drive up to Mount Lemmon above the...
1013 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85721, USA
On the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson sits the largest and oldest anthropology museum in the SW United States. If the history and culture of the region interest you, this is the place--the museum is an affiliate of the Smithsonian...
276 S Park Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Drive a few blocks east of downtown Tucson, turn south on Park Avenue, and you'll find three blocks of historic warehouses that have been transformed into "The Lost Barrio." If you're on a road trip, you'll probably be okay with fitting your...
1950 W San Xavier Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746, USA
Just to the southwest of Tucson, on the San Xavier Reservation, sits the late XVIII-century Mission San Xavier del Bac, one of the finest examples of Spanish colonial architecture in the U.S. The combination of late Baroque and Moorish-inspired...
Pima Canyon, Arizona 85718, USA
One of the quickest and most immersive city-into-wilderness hikes is a trip from Tucson to Pima Canyon. From downtown Tucson, it's a quick drive up through the Santa Catalina foothills to the trailhead parking lot—tucked into saguaro-studded...
312 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
The "db"-branded English muffin buns of Diablo Burger are a recognizable trademark of delicious local quality. The ingredients are mostly sourced from within a 250-mile radius of Tucson, including grass-fed, free-range beef from the Diablo Trust...
2458 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Although Raging Sage is known for its locally roasted coffee, with close attention paid to sourcing sustainable beans, the wonderful baked goods are really, um, all the rage. Fresh scones fill the pastry display each morning, with a variety that...
300 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
While "eating local" has established itself as a trend across the U.S., many are surprised to find farm-to-table restaurants in Arizona—it's a desert, after all! Well, even in the desert southwest, there are ranches, orchards, farms, and even...
403 N 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705, USA
One of the best iced coffee drinks you will ever have is waiting for you at Exo. This Tucson micro-roastery has been voted as runner-up for best local coffee roaster in this desert city... but as you indulge in caffeination here, you'll agree that...
4699 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA
Puns don't get much better than "Sir Veza." Around since the 1920s, this beer-loving, car-themed Tucson restaurant is run by the same people behind the venerable El Charro, the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant and birthplace of the...
7366 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704, USA
This park is open year-round and offers guided tours highlighting ecology, responsible stewardship of the natural world, and the art and culture of the Sonoran desert. In addition to the gardens, there are on-site galleries with permanent and...
2905 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
La Encantada is a swanky outdoor shopping mall in the Catalina Foothills. The retailers may be high-end—think Kate Spade, Anthropologie, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and the Apple Store—but the view is free. Great for window shopping and a cool...
3800 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
Refined elegance, century old cacti and Santa Catalina mountains create a unique ambience while offering award-winning golf, spa and dining.
3073 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
So it turns out that "cronut" is trademarked by a certain New York restaurant...so in Tucson's "Prep and Pastry," you can have "dossants"--the same DOughnut-croiSSANT hybrid with just a different name. But there's more, so much more. Some might...
