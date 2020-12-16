Tropical Ziplines
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
My favorite form of ecotourism, especially when done over rain forests and jungles.
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
36, Limón Province, Costa Rica
I was walking through the Parque Nacional de Cahuita on the Caribbean coast one morning and this brilliant eyelash viper caught my eye from well off the trail. I have always wanted to see one of these unique snakes in the wild and now, after...
Sky Adventures, Provincia de Alajuela, La Fortuna, 21007, Costa Rica
One of the more popular activities near the Arenal Volcano in central Costa Rica is the Sky Trek zipline and for good reason. Your adventure is a series of 8 ziplines with the highest being 700' above the ground and the longest ride being nearly...
Just north of Mazatlan is Huana Coa Canopy Adventure tours. That was where I had my first zipline experience. We showed up, were fitted with gear, and then driven up an insanely steep slope in a six-wheeled "swiss army vehicle". The ride was...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
