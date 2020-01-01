Tropical Paradise
Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The title of this wanderlist pretty much says it all! PARADISE! Feet in the sand, turquoise, warm water, no sense of time...
Save Place
Coron, Philippines
The mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea,...
Save Place
Cuatro Cienegas has got to be one of the coolest places on the planet earth! It is certainly not like any other place or ecosystem I have ever visited and I would have never imagined you could find paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan desert....
Save Place
2801-N2 Lā-'ī Rd, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Waikiki and the North Shore get most of the attention on the island of Oahu, and for good reason. Oahu is the surfing capital of the world and has something to offer every skill level, but hiking on the island of Oahu is one of its best-kept...
Save Place
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Save Place
Traveling around India can be brutal. The cities are crowded and often smelly. It is usually brutally hot. The trains can be slow and often delayed. The traffic is like no other place in the world! If you come to Goa, India after Southeast Asia or...
Save Place
Similajau, 97000 Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia
Taman Nagara is the "worlds oldest tropical rain forest"! It is literally prehistoric. They actually find new species of flora and fauna in this Malaysian wilderness every year and it already had tigers, peacocks, elephants, and exotic orchids....
Save Place
Lanikai Beach is no secret to the locals, or to tourists, as it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world, and it's arguably the best beach on the island of Oahu. Chances are that if you're visiting Hawaii then you're probably on...
Save Place
Sitio Regta, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, Philippines
Travel on the large island of Luzon, in the Philippines, can be rough, to say the least, due to traffic-congested roads and road blocks, but if you can make your way to the farthest point north on the Philippine Archipelago you will be rewarded by...
Save Place
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Save Place
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Save Place
Access Lane To Caalan Beach, El Nido, 5313 Palawan, Philippines
One of the top spots to watch the sun set behind the islands that make up the Bacuit Archipelago, Cadlao Resort is also one of El Nido's most enticing resorts. Most of the 25 rooms offer views of El Nido Bay or the South China Sea--but, for...
Save Place
El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
There is no shortage of beaches in El Nido on the long island of Palawan, Philippines. While most are best accessed by boat or kayak, Las Cabanas Beach is reached on foot or tricycle (the Filipino motor-taxi or tuktuk). We had heard that the beach...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever