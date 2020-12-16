Tropical North Queensland, Australia
Tropical North Queensland offers some of the best wildlife and nature adventures on the planet.
Captain Cook Hwy, Palm Cove QLD 4879, Australia
Australia has its fair share of zoos but the best one I went to was the one in Cairns. Yes, Taronga has the views but Cairns Tropical Zoo is where you can get really up close to animals and some that Taronga doesn't feature. The big feature here...
Fitzroy Island, QLD 4871, Australia
Known as where the reef meets the rainforest, Fitzroy Island is one of those secrets in Australia that you want to keep to yourself. A 45 minute Fast Cat ferry ride from Cairns, the journey is as dreamy as the destination. Once on the island...
Captain Cook Hwy, Wangetti QLD 4871, Australia
Hartley's is your best chance to see one of Australia's most famous animals up close. Aside from the interactive and expertly guided boat tour through the lagoon, where the crocs lurk underneath, you can also pole-feed the crocodiles. Though this...
5078 Captain Cook Hwy, Oak Beach QLD 4877, Australia
In all of the places I have been to I would have to say perched in the middle of the forest, Thala Beach Lodge has one of the most special views in Australia. The view from its lodge is of its forest, beach and mountains in the background. It's...
44 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
Wading your way through the number of tour operators to the Great Barrier Reef can be daunting. Let me make the choice easy for you to book your trip with Quicksilver Cruises. From the ease of booking and boarding on their catamaran or sailboat to...
Airport Ave, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia
I will never forget seeing the Agincourt Ribbon Reefs on the Great Barrier Reef by helicopter. If it is one experience you can have in Australia, I cannot recommend it enough. We used the Great Barrier Reef Helicopter Group in conjunction with...
26 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
Salsa Bar & Grill is casual elegance at its finest (as much of a paradox as that is). With a gilded waterfall on the wall and patrons in sun dresses and jeans, anything goes here. The cocktails are stiff and the food is top-notch Mod-Oz...
Cooya Beach QLD 4873, Australia
Tropical North Queensland offers some incredible wildlife tours but there are also opportunities to experience local aboriginal culture. Enter Linc Walker, owner of the Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours. Linc welcomed us to the wonderful world...
Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia
Imagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the...
332 Paglietta Rd, Arriga QLD 4880, Australia
Granite Gorge is quite unlike other nature habitats in Tropical North Queensland. This is your chance to see the Mareeba unadorned rock wallabies, a rare species only seen at this site. They are definitely not the same kind you'd see at the zoo....
