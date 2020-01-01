trips for us
Collected by Laura Gomel
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
After a couple of days in Mexico City, once you’re well-rested and adjusted to the altitude, why not try a little street eating? After all, some locals do it every day, and the techniques vendors use have been in place for centuries, if not...
Guatemala
Like arepas in South America and gorditas in Mexico, pupusas are made of corn dough. In Central America, the dry corn for pupusa dough is soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the tough outer skin and preserve the nutrients in the kernels. In...
Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...
Otavalo, Ecuador
The first time I had these little potato pancakes at a street stand in Otavalo, I thought that llapingachos was just a pancake. But later I went to a restaurant and saw llapingachos under the comida tipica (typical food) menu. A llapingachos meal...
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
Ujeongguk-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
You don't need to go to back alleys or historic markets (although those are great!) to sample traditional snacks in Korea; almost all the major boulevards in the center sprout mini-kitchens, set up on the sidewalk even across from chic...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Jecheon-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea
Chili fish cakes, deep-fried squid, zucchini and dumplings... anything more perfect on a cold day in the city?
Gangalal Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
I have an uneasy relationship with street food in South Asia. I've had my share of unfortunate encounters in India, and Sri Lanka, and I didn't want to add Nepal to my list. But after wandering Durbar Square for a few hours, I found myself...
Saquisilí, Ecuador
Tortillas de maiz con queso are the best little bites of Ecuadorian street food. These corn flour and cheese balls can be found in most parts of the country. Street vendors push a pinch of grated queso fresco (fresh cheese) into the middle of the...
63, 65 Bến Vân Đồn, Phường 12, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
On our last day in Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon, we hooked up with Geoffrey Deetz, an expat from Oakland, CA, who runs the Black Cat Cafe and has lived in Vietnam for 12 years. He led us through an ever-narrowing maze of streets and alleys in the...
Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
While living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the...
Take a stroll down one of the cobbled streets of Valladolid and you might come across a cart peddling "volcanos." The busy vender sells one item: a thick masa bun stuffed with chili marinated pulled pork and topped with red onion. For an extra...
Taksim Square is at the heart of the Beyoglu neighborhood; the pedestrian-only Istiklal Caddesi, its main artery, ends here at the square. You'll also find Gezi Park and a monument to the Turkish Republic. Crowds come here to shop, dine, see and...
Jl. Segara Wangi, Gang 3 No. 1, Kedonganan, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
When we headed to Jimbaran Bay for a seafood feast, it was also the first time seeing one of Bali’s street food carts, situated right on the beach and overflowing with roasted corn on the cob. The moment I saw it I wanted to try my own, but I knew...
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath Rd, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
If you're planning a trip to India, some of the first topics you'll most likely receive travel advice on are vaccinations, to drink only bottled water and what to eat and not eat. Most people may advise you to stay away from street food. After 2...
Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia
The Night Market (or "Pasar Malam" in Malay) can be found at various places throughout K.L. and Malaysia. It's an open-air market which starts around 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. You can find a variety of things for sale. From fresh meat and...
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
Gümüşsuyu, 34437 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
So why go to Istanbul in the late fall/early winter? Well, airfares are lower than in high season, you can pretty much get any hotel room you want, there are no crowds so no lines to stand in, and the price of pretty much anything you might want...
Fairy Hill, Jamaica
Located along a stretch of coastline that's sometimes called the birthplace of jerk cuisine, the Boston Bay Jerk Centre is hard to miss. Various meats are cook on open pits using a technique that may explain why jerk never tastes so good at home:...
8400 Ostend, Belgium
First thing when we got out from the underground parking was to be hit by the smell and sight of street food, in the harbor area. They only take cash so I could not wait to find an ATM to get some of the delicious looking food. I have never had...
Aydinli Mah., Yavuz Sok. No:1, 50180 Göreme Belediyesi/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
When you travel to the Cappadocia region of Turkey you have to stay in a cave hotel. Sleeping in a room carved out of the area’s ‘fairy chimney’ rock formations is inherently cool. When you realize that your room is also literally cool—even in the...
