TRIP #5 to NYC
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
220 Bowery, New York, NY 10012, USA
Bar none, this is the best located affordable property in the city. Across the street from the New Museum, The Bowery House is in the heart of trendy Nolita and steps away from the Lower East Side and Soho. Originally opened as The Prince Hotel in...
17 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA
I'm a huge fan of Cafe Habana. Anytime I'm in SoHo in NYC I try to get a little taste of their special corn...or their fabulous frozen margaritas. I went for brunch and tried their Baja Tacos. Look at how luscious these are! It was all about this...
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
98 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
If I don't know a restaurant in NYC, I always judge by the line up or the buzz in the restaurant. Spring Street Natural was one of those restaurants with that buzz. Located on the edge of Soho, has a fabulous street side patio, ideal for people...
354 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
I got this recommendation from Barry at AFAR and he was SPOT ON. A note: you will WAIT. Even if it's the coldest, rainiest day, you will wait. But it is worth it. You order your meat by the pound. Those succulent ribs are best accompanied by...
114 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
New York is definitely one of the food meccas of the world, every restaurant, a living proof of the fusion of cultures that make up this amazing city. One thing you will find here is that some of the best restaurants are not obvious to the eye....
New York, NY 10018, USA
A few green acres of valuable Midtown Manhattan real estate affords office workers and visitors with valuable peace and space, two things that are hard to find in the surrounding streets. Bryant Park shares the block between Fifth and Sixth...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
This restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s. The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is...
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
345 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
This genius business idea offers a selection of designer outfits to women who don't want to pay their monthly rent on a dress for one event. Though the service is mainly online, you have the option of visiting their showroom so you can try on more...
180 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013, USA
If you have an event or just want to look pretty, Dry Bar is your place. Open as early as 7 a.m., this "bar" gives you a selection of blow outs for your desired look (as pictured). I love this concept and it's a fun way to experience New York (and...
60 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
It's easy to imagine this sophisticated watering hole for Madison Avenue swells as a background for a scene from Mad Men. See if you can spot F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald on Ed Sorel's impressive "who's who" mural that wraps the room above...
224 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
It can be extremely difficult to keep up with cool restaurant openings in NYC. My trick? I look for the lineups. On Soho's edge, Jack's Wife Freda had a buzz that caught my attention. When I returned, I was able to get a table solo at this packed...
253 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Tartine is a slice of Paris in the West Village. On the tree-lined West 11th street, you can sit under the awning on a quiet afternoon with a canale and a latte to people watch. This bistro also has a BYOB policy, which means you'll most likely...
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac...
