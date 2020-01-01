Trip
Collected by Monique Berends
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Uvita de Osa, Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, Uvita, 00011, Costa Rica
Located on Costa Rica’s southern Pacific Coast, the Osa Peninsula is covered by one of the largest lowland tropical rain forests in the Americas. The new Kura Design Villas are ideal for exploring the region. The vision of an architect and a...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Bajo Garita, Provincia de Alajuela, La Garita, Costa Rica
No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica. Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can...
Noreste de Centro de la Fortuna de San Carlos 13 Km, Provincia de Alajuela, Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica
On the west side of Arenal Volcano, this 900-acre tropical reserve was a labor of love for owner and architect Jaime Mikowski, who spent years planting acres of native plants and coaxing the land’s natural mineral springs into a river that...
Tierra Blanca, Heredia, Santa Bárbara, Costa Rica
Guests at this 13-room retreat in Costa Rica’s central highlands can tour the estate’s 36 acres of coffee fields. After the walk, try a “cupping,” or tasting, of the shade-grown organic blends. End with a soak in your suite’s jungle-view tub. From...
Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
Drivers can pull over near this bridge outside of Jaco to observe these large beasts bathe in the river. The crocodiles can grow to be up to 11 feet long. Rumor has it that an occasional crock has made its way to the ocean and attacked surfers.
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Local Costa Ricans taking some time out from the perfect surf on Playa Guiones. This beach near Nosara is the most relaxing, perfect surf break we have visited. The town is small enough to be peaceful with just the right amount of great...
Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica
A stunning national park on the Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio has it all: nonstop beautiful beaches, lush tropical rain forest, and oh, the wildlife and flowers, everywhere you look. Monkeys abound on these beaches, and they are not timid around...
Manuel Antonio, Provincia de Puntarenas, Quepos, Costa Rica
North of oft-visited Manuel Antonio on the Pacific side of Costa Rica, is a small cove with a public beach by the name of Biesanz. The beach is hidden from the cliffs high above where resorts are like stars in the sky, numerous and crowding. Hike...
Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
Sunset Surf is Costa Rica. Dylan Park and crew bring a full complement of experience, equipment and environments to tailor a surf adventure in Dominical to your needs. They are invaluable to my surfing enjoyment in giving me the technique tune-up...
Puntarenas Province, Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica
The rugged Playa Hermosa is a quiet beach just outside of Jaco with great surf.
Provincia de Guanacaste, Tortuguero de Quebrada Honda, Costa Rica
In the north eastern corner of Costa Rica is a special place called Tortugero. This is yet another unique ecosystem within diverse Costa Rica. Here the streets are water canals and the lifestyle feels very intertwined and harmonious with the...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
