Trick-or-Treating Around the World
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Hopping from house-to-house is for kids. For an adult Halloween, I'd trick-or-treat worldwide in some of these fine candy and dessert shops.
20 Rue Henry Monnier, 75009 Paris, France
The tacit canon of dining out while traveling mandates that we indulge in the local fare but if you're spending enough time in one place, why not discover how chefs and bakers locally adapt international classics? One of the most widely-disputed...
Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has...
Gümüşsuyu, 34437 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
So why go to Istanbul in the late fall/early winter? Well, airfares are lower than in high season, you can pretty much get any hotel room you want, there are no crowds so no lines to stand in, and the price of pretty much anything you might want...
754 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Bagel Store was the final stop on my "Made in Brooklyn" tour with Dom Gervasi. Like all good researchers, I arrived hungry. Scott Rossillo, creator of "The Bagel Store" in Brooklyn, dreams in bagels. The unpretentious shop has several baskets...
322 Poplar St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Some may argue that cupcakes are "out" or "over" but for my sweet tooth, they will always be in. There are endless wonderful bakeries and food trucks in Philly from which to to get these sweet treats, and I've honestly tried cupcakes from all of...
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
With the opening of this salon-de-thé meets pâtisserie in August, the left bank got a lot more interesting. Graduates of Ferrandi cooking school, Charlotte Siles and Guillaume Gil sought to create a contemporary environment where gourmands of...
442 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, this sweets shop and cafe located in the gritty Tenderloin district is one of my favorite finds in San Francisco. The salted caramels here melt in your mouth. They also have a good variety of coffees from...
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Pastry chef Dominique Ansel loves the classic croissant so much that he revived the lesser known Brittany pastry, the Kouign Amann, in his SoHo bakery. The Kouign Amann is made out of a croissant-like dough with the addition of sugar. One bite and...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
Roxborough, Trinidad and Tobago
Made from Trinitario raised from seed, to tree, to pod, to bean all in the same estate, the sweets from the Tobago Cocoa Estate are unlike any you'll sample anywhere else in the world. Get shown around the grounds, learn the ins and outs of single...
1025 N Fillmore St ste h, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections offers monthly chocolate classes in its Arlington retail stores. Students are given a short lesson on the process of chocolate-making, then dive into creating their own treats. In our class, we painted designs with colored...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
Dolphin Crescent, Ballito, Dolphin Coast, 4420, South Africa
If you ever find yourself in Ballito (Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa), make sure you stop in at The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant for some AMAZING cuisine, and of course some divine, decadent dessert! While I was there, I had the Orange Twist...
11401 Pines Blvd #874, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026, USA
Since 1963, Treat Boutique in Hollywood, Florida has served homemade chocolate and candy treats to South Florida locals. Sample some of the chocolate-dipped strawberries, nuts, candy, and chocolate treats. Browse the shiny display cases filled...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Av 6 Ote 209, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
And the urban planning award goes to.....{drum roll, please}... the city of Puebla, Mexico for having a street commonly known as "Sweets Street"! Unofficially known as Calle de los Dulces, the three block long street is lined on both sides with...
1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
21 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The French are well known for their delicate baguettes, the ricH butter croissants, and sweet and colorful macaroons. Macaroons or in French ‘le macaron,’ are small round meringue like cookies, made of sugar and eggs, stuffed with light cream or...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
For a great shopping experience, provided that you have a wallet full of Euros, is the Sablon area of Brussels. Other than the art galleries and cafes and restaurants, you can catch the brocante, or flea market, in the square. The photo is of a...
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
R. do Crucifixo 112, 1100-062 Lisboa, Portugal
A travel for me is not completed unless I find the best place to get chocolate, dark chocolate. I have this habit of looking for a good cup of coffee and the best chocolate in town. I found Xocoa while strolling one of the main streets in Baixa (I...
17 W St Charles Rd, Lombard, IL 60148, USA
Upon crossing the doorway of this wondrous place, I was instantly a kid again, gawking at all things sweet and thrilled by the fact that, as an adult, I no longer had to ask permission to get whatever I wanted. The shelves here teem with gourmet...
