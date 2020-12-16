Trend Alert: Hotels Fit for Artists
Collected by Afar Magazine
At these hotels, you can sleep among art—and mingle with those who made it. This appeared in the October 2015 issue.
Save Place
Waitan, Huangpu, China, 200002
International artists live for stints of three to six months in this Shanghai hotel. The only thing required of them? They must leave a work behind. From $355. This appeared in the October 2015 issue.
Save Place
Dar Chmicha Route D'Ourika, Marrakech 40065, Morocco
An oasis so idyllic, you might first think it’s a mirage, Hotel Fellah is an eight-acre retreat that fuses Moroccan culture with a hipster design aesthetic and a farm-to-table ethos. Locals, artists in residence, and guests mingle in the art...
Save Place
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
Save Place
Queenstown TAS 7467, Australia
Australia’s first dedicated art hotel is also a hotbed of history. Set within Hobart’s oldest waterfront warehouses, which served as a jam factory from the 1890s to the 1970s and helped pull the seedy Sullivan’s Cove district out...
Save Place
263 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8010, South Africa
The Daddy Long Legs Independent Travellers Hotel is located in a historic building on Long Street. Each of the boutique hotel's 13 rooms are curated by different South African creatives, including poets, artists, musicians, designers, and...
Save Place
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25