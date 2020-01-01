Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Treks

Collected by Jeep Dude
List View
Map View
Save Place

Skeleton Coast

Namibia
Don’t let the eerie name fool you. Namibia’s Hoanib Skeleton Coast, a 310-mile stretch of sand scattered with animal bones and shipwrecks, is home to plenty of life: the Himba bushmen, fur seals, and desert-adapted flora whose sole water source is...
More Details >
Save Place

Angkor Wat

Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
More Details >
Save Place

Bernina Express

Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
More Details >
Save Place

Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, Mexico
A brilliant work of architecture and astronomy, the Pyramid of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá is so precisely engineered that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts shadows that slither like snakes and seem to descend...
More Details >
Save Place

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
More Details >
Save Place

Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are known around the world for the famous, endemic wildlife found there. An amazing eighty-percent of all land-based animals on the archipelago are only found there, thanks to its isolation from the rest of the world. Of all...
More Details >
Save Place

Stonehenge

Salisbury SP4 7DE, UK
Stonehenge is definitely worth a day trip. We lucked out and was able to get a combined tour of Stonehenge and Bath. More for the money.
More Details >
Save Place

Parthenon

Athens 105 58, Greece

You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...

More Details >
Save Place

Iguazú Falls

Misiones Province, Argentina
Certain things in life are simply impossible to adequately capture in a mere photograph. Iguazú Falls is definitely one of them, and above is my best effort to convey the epic expanse of 'The Devil's Throat.' Situated on the border of Brazil and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Taj Mahal

Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan  had the truly magnificent white marble...
More Details >
Save Place

Great Wall of China

Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
More Details >
Save Place

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
More Details >
Save Place

Český Krumlov

381 01 Český Krumlov, Czechia
Cesky Krumlov is located in southern Czech Republic and has a delightful town bound by an oxbow in the Vltava River. Opposite the town lies Cesky Krumlov Castle, which allows the visitor to experience an "on top of the world" view over the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Longreads The God of Silence Speaks Up
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  4. 4 Air Travel This Airport Just Became the World’s First to Get a Five-Star COVID-19 Rating
  5. 5 Tips + News Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained

More From AFAR

Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
Fort Myers and Sanibel Island
Fort Myers and Sanibel Island
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Archaeologists Discover 27 Ancient Coffins at Egyptian Pyramid
Archaeologists Discover 27 Ancient Coffins at Egyptian Pyramid