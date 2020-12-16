Where are you going?
Trek-Worthy Trips

Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Turn off the smart phone. Disconnect. Put on a pair of good hiking shoes and walk. This collection includes natural wonders to start your own natural pilgrimage.
Save Place

Atlas Mountain Hike

Amizmiz, Morocco
Marrakech continues to be one of my personal favorite destination. I admit, it has a lot to do with the shopping, particularly the Berber traditional pieces- each rich with their own story. And there is no better place to experience the Berber...
More Details >
Save Place

Wildland Hiking Trek to Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan

A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...

More Details >
Save Place

Machu Pichu

Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
More Details >
Save Place

Volcanoes National Park Headquarters

Ruhengeri, Rwanda

A new walking itinerary from Butterfield & Robinson emphasizes Rwanda’s natural beauty. The eight-day trip takes walkers to tea plantations and fishing villages. But the highlight is a hike in Volcanoes National Park’s high-altitude rain...

More Details >
Save Place

Laguna de Los Tres

Lagoon de los Tres, Santa Cruz, Argentina
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. A full day hike from El Chalten and back will lead you to one of the most beautiful vistas in Los Glaciares National Park - Laguna de Los Tres in front of Mount Fitz Roy. This is a pleasant hike through...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Maninjau

Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia
Basin Rice Paddies, Lake Maninjau, Sumatra, Indonesia. Trekking through a swampy, boggy rice paddy in a driving rain isn't the ideal vision of holiday most people might have, but for me it's a perfect slice of paradise. Lake Maninjau sees a fair...
More Details >
Save Place

Virunga Mountains

Virunga Mountains, Rwanda
I was shaking with excitement and my stomach was in knots as I locked eyes with Agashya, the Silverback of Group 13. This was on the Rwandan side of the Virunga Mountains, where half of the remaining 700 mountain gorillas live. And for over an...
More Details >
Save Place

Lalibela

Lalibela, Ethiopia
It’s mid April, which is the hot, dry summer in Ethiopia, but up here at 11,500 feet the mornings are cool in the thin air. My accommodation for the night has been a stone tukul – the local style of round stone house with a thatched roof. Five of...
More Details >
Save Place

Perito Moreno

Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Trekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
More Details >
Save Place

Kota Kinabalu

Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
Severely dehydrated, severely under-dressed, severely cold (the sum of these parts means, of course, that I am severely stupid) my travel partner and I dragged our sorry carcasses through the woods and over rocks in the dead of night in search of...
More Details >
Save Place

Annapurna

Narchyang, Nepal

In the mountain village of Koto, Nepal, there is a path that branches off the legendary 150-mile Annapurna Circuit and passes—ceremoniously, tantalizingly—through a large stone gate. This trail is off-limits, a nearby sign reads, unless you have a...

More Details >

