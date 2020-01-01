Travels
Collected by Meg Moore
List View
Map View
Save Place
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Save Place
Avenue de la Grille d'Honneur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France
It's nearly impossible to think of summer in Paris without conjuring the image of young, Parisians in cut-off shorts singing along to some of the world's greatest rock bands at Rock en Seine, the city's leading annual music festival. Since 2003,...
Save Place
24 Rue des Vinaigriers, 75010 Paris, France
Café Craft, on the rapidly evolving rue des Vinaigriers in the 10th arrondissement, isn't merely a coffee shop. It's a co-working hub, a space for exchange between freelancers and artists who live in the neighborhood. Founder Augustin Blanchard...
Save Place
La Gacilly, France
While most people visit Brittany for crêpes, sea air and historical landmarks, I've got my eye on Peuples et Nature à La Glacilly, the largest open-air photography festival in all of France. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary and will...
Save Place
3 Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, 75016 Paris, France
The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a...
Save Place
5 Place du Général Gouraud, 51100 Reims, France
Of all the major champagne estates in the area, Pommery offers the best tour. Dress warmly to explore the 20-million-bottle cellars, many set in old Roman chalk mines. 33/(0) 32-661-6263. Read "A Certain Sparkle". This appeared in the...
Save Place
Rue de la Confédération 3, 1204 Genève, Switzerland
One of Geneva's most prestigious chocolate stores in the world is the Du Rhône Chocolatier in Geneva where manager Madame Liliane Fumex and staff hold court over an artisanal process that's been luring chocoholics, including some rich and famous...
Save Place
Quai du Mont-Blanc 19, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
In a picturesque setting near the shores of Lake Geneva and the famous Jet d’Eau fountain, the Grand Hotel Kempinski Geneva is a modern, upscale hotel that serves as a high-end summer and winter retreat. Its 412 rooms, suites, and apartments...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever