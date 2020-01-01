Traveling to Connect with the People
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
They dance, they bake, they inspire, and they make. Here are a few spots around the world where you can connect with locals and tap into their spirit.
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Known as The Blue City for its many homes painted to denote them as Brahmin residences, Jodhpur is a chaotic hodgepodge of blue blocks at the foot of mighty Mehrangarh Fort. Interspersed with the sacred color associated with Lord Shiva, the city...
Pushkar, Rajasthan, India
Stroll around, absorving these moments.
Riviera di Chiaia, 287, 80122 Napoli NA, Italy
Tiemaker Maurizio Marinella was 10 years old when his grandfather Eugenio and father, Luigi, began teaching him the essentials of tailoring. Now he oversees the waterfront salon, founded in 1914, that has created ties for style-conscious customers...
Rajasthan, India
It was a thrill traveling on this "Palace On Wheels". It was really the Majaraja's private train that has now been refurbished and travels for 7 days throughout the state of Rajastan. This includes Udiapur, Jodhpur, deserts and magnificent palaces...
1-chōme-8-20 Ōmachi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0007, Japan
During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo, about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea")....
Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 75006 Paris, France
When I visited Paris this past May, I stayed at the Hotel Saint Germain, a lovely boutique hotel in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres area of the city. It is a wonderful, safe neighbourhood, full of little restaurants, cafes, shops and bakeries. There...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Via Michelangelo da Caravaggio, 53, 80126 Napoli NA, Italy
New York, Tokyo, and other major cities are home to startling numbers of authentic Neapolitan pizzerias, many with ovens handmade by Neapolitan craftsmen. In those places, pizza making is definitely considered an elevated craft. Perhaps...
tt. Sa Pa, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
We had spent more than three weeks in Vietnam by the time we arrived in the mountains of Sapa. We started in the southern tip in the Mekong Delta and made our way north. Vietnam is full of great travel experiences but my favorite place was Sapa...
Tanzania
Serengeti National Park is the ideal place to spot the big five: elephants, lions, leopards, Cape buffalo, and rhinos. You can take a road trip from Arusha to the Ngorongoro Crater, a grassy crater outside the park that’s home to a huge...
One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
