Traveling Riverside Blues
Collected by Tanya Nhan
Coron, Philippines
The mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea,...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Piazza San Marco, 1, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
46000 Cahors, France
In the limestone gorge country of SW France, this bridge is a medieval monument to a legendary pact: a man wagered his soul to the Devil, and the Devil lost. While living in Paris, a friend of mine asked if I would like to visit his childhood home...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
5315 Big White Rd, Kelowna, BC V1P 1P3, Canada
At the Big White Ski Resort there is more to do than ski and snowboard which is especially useful to know when you're not a skiing Canadian like myself. Instead of hitting the slopes there are snowshoe excursions, ice wall climbing, sledding with...
Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Jl. Raya Legian No.146, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
If you love Bob Marley, are in that reggae kind-of mood or just want to feel some love, Apache Reggae Bar is the spot. Get yourself a beer (and maybe a beanie) and find yourself a place on the dance floor amongst all the dreadlocks. Apache is fun,...
Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
