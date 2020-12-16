Where are you going?
Traveling in Royal Style

Sponsored by Collette
On Collette’s Explorations tours, travelers are rewarded with new perspectives. These small group, guided travel experiences include iconic sites, yet they also offer the chance to know places you might never see on your own. The itineraries here stop at some of the world’s most fabled kingdoms and capture what Collette provides like no one else: epic settings, personal service and curated itineraries, perfect for today’s cultural explorers. See all the places Collette travels at gocollette.com.
Save Place

Pink City

271, Kishanpole Bazar, Modikhana, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
The “Pink City” of Jaipur is atop many itineraries to the state of Rajasthan in India. There you’ll find the Hawa Mahal and the City Palace, two very impressive homes of the city’s former maharajas, and must-sees for everyone who visits Jaipur. In...
More Details >
Save Place

Machu Picchu and Inca Trail

Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
More Details >
Save Place

Old Bagan

Bagan was the capital of Burma (Myanmar) during the 11th to 13th centuries and is incredibly rich with history. During that period, thousands of huge stupas and temples were constructed, most notably, the amazing Ananda Temple, an architectural...
More Details >
Save Place

Hue

Huế, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
The royal capital for more than 140 years during the 19th and 20th centuries, Hue is a not-to-be-missed stop on any itinerary in Vietnam. It was a political, religious, and cultural center for the Nguyen dynasty, the last to rule the country...
More Details >
Save Place

Ducal Palace of Vila Viçosa

Terreiro do Paço, 7160-251 Vila Viçosa, 7160 Vila Viçosa, Portugal
On Collette's Explorations 12-day “Discover Portugal Treasures” tour, you’ll visit the Ducal Palace of Vila Vicosa, one of the palaces of a kingdom that, at its peak, was the world’s most powerful. Professional guides will take you to this seat of...
More Details >

