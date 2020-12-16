Traveler's Guide to Brooklyn
Collected by Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
Save Place
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
Save Place
150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
Save Place
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
Save Place
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
Save Place
686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
Save Place
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
Save Place
Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has...
Save Place
544 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Brooklyn is full of hipster eateries, so it's no surprise to see what appears to be one more opening on Clinton Avenue, in Clinton Hill. What is surprising is just how delicious the barbecue is from a place that essentially looks like someone's...
Save Place
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the...
Save Place
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
Save Place
111 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
Save Place
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
Save Place
Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Nearly as soon as you disembark from the ferry, onto Governor's Island, you'll begin seeing signs for 'Little Eva's'. "Cold Beer, Hot Dogs, Salads" There are a lot of options for dining during a visit to Governor's Island but there's something...
Save Place
200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
When plans for the Brooklyn Museum's building on Eastern Parkway were conceived in 1890, the borough was still its own city; it wasn't until 1898 that the five boroughs would be united into the New York City we know today. Brooklyn's leading...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25