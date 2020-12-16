Travel in Focus
Sponsored by Tamron
Flash Parker, an AFAR Ambassador, is one of our favorite travel photographers, able to capture everything from vast landscapes to gourmet dishes with such detail you can practically taste them. We gave Flash the new Tamron 16-300mm All-in-One Zoom lens and set him loose in the world with only two requests: that he send us some great images and share some of his travel photography insights. He came through on both counts as you’ll see in the highlights collected here.
Save Place
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Save Place
Aruba
A scene like this, spotted in the Guadirikiri Cave in Aruba’s Arikok National Park, is a challenge for even the most experienced photographer. The rays of light streaming in through the hole in the cave’s ceiling can be tricky even for the most...
Save Place
Unnamed Rd Terrace BC V8G Canada, Kitimat-Stikine C (Part 1), BC V8G, Canada
The sharpest, fastest lens in the world is no good to me if it can’t withstand the shooting conditions I subject it to. On certain jobs I don’t have the luxury of hauling a bag of lenses into the field, either. I need one workhorse lens to hand...
Save Place
63 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201, USA
The best travel photographs are made on the fringes of the day—sunrise, sunset, and the dark of night often provide stunning photographic fodder, and thus these are the times when I’m most often out with my camera. But not all camera lenses were...
Save Place
The Old Airport Road at South Dock Road, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
I tested the new Tamron 16-300mm All-in-one Zoom lens in the field for three months, and put it through its paces in numerous real-world situations. This wonderful piece of glass exceeded my expectations in every way. Take the Fish Fry on the...
Save Place
63 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201, USA
The best travel photographs are made on the fringes of the day—sunrise, sunset, and the dark of night often provide stunning photographic fodder, and thus these are the times when I’m most often out with my camera. But not all camera lenses were...
Save Place
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
First opened to the public in 1967 and expanded in 2017, the Japanese Garden in Portland’s West Hills is an essential stop on a visit to the city. After a $33.5 million expansion that included three new buildings designed by architect Kengo Kuma—a...
Save Place
151 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
It’s hard not to love a lens that can handle difficult light like this. At first I wasn’t sure if my new Tamron 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO was going to be up to the challenge, as it is not the fastest lens on the market. I’m used to...
Save Place
118 Woodbury Rd, Route 47, Washington, CT 06793, USA
A great story can be told through bites of local culture. Such was the case on a recent adventure in search of the East Coast’s finest lobster dishes. My travels took me to the incredible Mayflower Grace hotel and the dining room at Muse, one of...
Save Place
Sohier Park Rd, York, ME 03909, USA
It was while shooting the iconic Cape Neddick Lighthouse in York, Maine, that I decided to make Tamron’s new 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO lens a permanent part of my travel kit. With this wunderkind of a lens I was able to capture wide...
Save Place
Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming 82834, USA
A spring storm dampened my hiking plans last weekend, and kept me out of the Bighorn Mountains. But when the clouds broke for a brief period on Sunday afternoon, I zipped out of the house and into the foothills on one of Sheridan’s hiking trails....
Save Place
Fort Smith, MT 59035, United States
I don’t know about you, but I love getting caught out in the rain. Especially if there’s a chance at spotting a storm, or shooting an incredible scene in soft, beautiful light. I got caught out in the rain in a big way while hiking in the Bighorn...
Save Place
Lovell, WY 82431, USA
Your perspective can never be too wide. Hang around any photographer long enough, and you’ll hear this phrase come up. I agree; there’s something incredible about an ultra-wide perspective, especially when photographing big, bold landscapes. At...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25