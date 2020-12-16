Travel in Focus

Flash Parker, an AFAR Ambassador, is one of our favorite travel photographers, able to capture everything from vast landscapes to gourmet dishes with such detail you can practically taste them. We gave Flash the new Tamron 16-300mm All-in-One Zoom lens and set him loose in the world with only two requests: that he send us some great images and share some of his travel photography insights. He came through on both counts as you’ll see in the highlights collected here.