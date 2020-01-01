Travel for the love of pottery
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Pottery is one of the few things I spend money on while traveling. It's beautiful and very useful. I love seeing it in museums, art galleries, markets and, why not, even make my own.
Save Place
Emukai, Hagi, Yamaguchi 758-0041, Japan
Artisans of Leisure’s privately guided, 17-day ceramics tour visits potters in 11 towns, including Imbe (known for its rustic Bizen-yaki ceramics) and Hagi (famous for its glazed tea accesories). Hands-on, clay-to-fire sessions can be arranged on...
Save Place
Bishan, Singapore
It might seem blasphemous that Hans Tan, the 32-year-old designer behind Singapore’s Hans Tan Studio, takes a sandblaster to highly collectible Nonyaware pottery. But Tan’s limited edition Spotted Nyonya collection is his reinterpretation of the...
Save Place
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
Save Place
Perdana, Jalan Lembah, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The largest collection of Islamic art in South East Asia can be found in the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia. There are four floors, spread over 30,000 square meters. Two floors are designated for permanent collections, while galleries in the other...
Save Place
514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
No visit to San Antonio is complete without spending at least a few hours in Market Square, a sprawling indoor mall that’s among the largest of its kind outside of Mexico. Stroll past wares ranging from piñatas and pottery to...
Save Place
7 Marrinup Dr, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
The Studio Gallery and Bistro, inspired by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, showcases the country’s rich arts and crafts culture. Many of the works draw inspiration from nature. Vessels from Pippin Drysdale’s “Tanami Mapping”...
Save Place
One of the great pleasures of traveling in Mexico is visiting traditional local markets, which sell everything from produce and household goods to handcrafts and textiles. In San Jose del Cabo, the local artisans' market, or Plaza Artesanos, is...
Save Place
139 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Whenever I’m in Philly’s Old City neighborhood, I love to visit the Clay Studio. Its gallery is one of the best places to browse or shop in the city, with gorgeous artist made creations in all price ranges. The Clay Studio is also a teaching...
Save Place
Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Save Place
Levant
One worthwhile activity when visiting Jordan is to browse the many women's cooperatives around the country (for example, the Petra Pottery Workshop shown above). These establishments not only allow you to watch women create beautiful handicrafts,...
Save Place
155 Rue du Dessous des Clos, 51160 Hautvillers, France
Ceramicist Mathilde Vernillet makes and sells her pottery in a tiny workshop and storefront just off the main square in Hautvillers. Choose among practical containers and dinnerware with lustrous glazes and meticulously perforated, lace-like art...
Save Place
Avenue Ben Mohamed El Alaoui, N° 1 Takharbicht، Laayoune Rcif، Fes 30200, Morocco
Probably one of my favorite souvenirs from Morocco are the mini tagines I bought from a friend's shop and a pottery factory we visited in Fes, where these mini tagines were also available in what I've been told are the city's emblematic blue and...
Save Place
40 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
The Annapolis Pottery is a unique shop that sells pottery made by American artisans and also has in-house working studio where potters produce merchandise. The store's goal is to offer creative and functional artwork that can be integrated into...
Save Place
10125 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214, USA
My mother first took me to Pewabic Pottery when I was a child. Returning today, I found it as fascinating as ever. The historic Tudor Revival building on Jefferson that houses Pewabic is now a classroom, showroom, working studio, museum, and...
Save Place
40 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
As the only full-fledged working pottery right in Annapolis' historic district, this pottery studio and boutique was established in 1969 and carries one of the largest selections of hand crafted practical ceramics and pottery in the entire state...
Save Place
11885 Bradburn Blvd, Westminster, CO 80031, USA
The ASKU Gallery is a neighborhood art gallery featuring some unique, locally crafted pottery from artisans in the region. The gallery specializes in a firing method called raku.
Save Place
4701 W 64th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA
Whether you want to get your hands dirty or just have a look, the Edina Art Center is a creative oasis. In the Margaret Foss gallery, rotating exhibits of local and national artists are on display, but in the lower level of the building, artists...
Save Place
161 Qianjin Rd, JiangNan DaDao, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510220
Chinese porcelain is globally recognized, and Guangzhou is home to some of the most colorful enamel styles (described locally as Cantonese colorful pottery). While picking up some rare, original pieces may break the bank, you can make and decorate...
Save Place
1963 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Here, your kids can paint pre-made clay creations, which will then be fired and ready for pickup in about a week. A great, creative way to make your own souvenir of Houston.
Save Place
At Sandpiper Arts & Crafts in George Town on Great Exuma, you can browse handmade pottery, jewelry, photography, ceramics and more all made by local artists. It's a great way to experience the local Bahamian art culture.
Save Place
128 E Park Ave ste b, Charlotte, NC 28203, USA
Lark & Key Gallery is unusual, walking the line between a more traditional art gallery and a boutique focused on crafts. The focus is on visual design, from the prints and paintings to jewelry to the elaborately hand-painted pottery & ceramics.
Save Place
Chifeng Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300041
Reminiscent of both Gaudi and Vegas, the Porcelain House is an old French-style mansion that has been encrusted—inside and out—with colorful antique pottery and crystal. Porcelain collector Zhang Lianzhi bought the building, built during the...
Save Place
Calz. Jesús González Gallo 20, El Rosario, 44898 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
This huge, government-run store is one of Guadalajara’s most reasonably priced options for local handicrafts. Spread over two floors, it’s a one-stop shop for high-quality souvenirs, from artisan pottery and hand-blown glassware to...
Save Place
09049 Villasimius, South Sardinia, Italy
I think the best souvenir is one made by local artists. I visit galleries across the world to find one-of-a-kind housewares and decor that use local techniques, but are not kitschy - they have an artistic point of view. At home, these finds...
Save Place
No. 34號, Section 1, Dihua St, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
The new ArtYard now has two locations on historic Dihua Street. Its shops specialize in items made by Taipei designers, such as silkscreened home textiles by In Blooom and indigo-glazed ceramics from Hakka Blue. The Leaf Eggs canister (shown) was...
Save Place
2900 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
While Heath Ceramics is over 60 years old, having been founded in 1948 in Sausalito, their colorful bud vases, dinnerware and tiles have enjoyed a boom in recent years. Straddling the line between a rough, hand-crafted aesthetic and an elegant,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever