Travel for Environmental Awareness

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Travel is a great form of firsthand education. To learn about the world you love exploring, plan a trip with the specific purpose of educating yourself about the natural environment. From glaciers to rain forests and rivers to oceans, this list introduces you to some of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems. These endangered places need travelers to take low-impact visits that promote, rather than exploit, their unique environments, and to spread the word about their plight.
Komodo National Park

Amongst the world's greatest dive spots, the area around the Komodo Islands is lesser known. To the general public maybe. But to Wally Siagian, the waters of Flores are more his home than land is. He's the best dive master to learn from in...
Fiordland Lodge

472 Te Anau-Milford Hwy, Te Anau 9679, New Zealand
A retreat fringed by swaying tussock grass on the edge of Lake Te Anau, Fiordland Lodge is the luxury choice for travelers visiting Fiordland National Park on the South Island. The lodge was designed to magnify the inspiring local environment;...
Ambassadors of the Environment

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
At the Ambassadors of the Environment at the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach Resort, there are a number of eco-adventure activities for kids and adults. With guides at my side, I embarked on an 1.5 hour journey into the forest. The knowledgeable...
Wilderness Explorers

141 Fourth Street Campbelleville, Georgetown Guyana, South America, Guyana
Whether you're interested in one day or two weeks, Wilderness Explorers makes getting around Guyana easy. Offering a number of hand-crafted itineraries to fit all budgets and adventure/fitness levels, they offer everything from a day trip to...
Icefields Parkway

AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
Kenai Fjords National Park

Alaska, USA
Nearly 40 glaciers flow from lofty peaks down to the sea here, blanketing half the park in ice. But the rugged terrain isn’t the only draw. Orca whales and sea otters often cavort alongside the dayboats (far and away the best way to explore Kenai...
Inca Trail

Peru
The Inca Trail is perhaps the most famous trek in Peru. This is the road to Machu Picchu, an ancient route that leads from the Sacred Valley into the heart of the Andes. You must obtain a permit and hire an official guide in order to hike the Inca...
Biosphère Environmental Museum

160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
Giraffe Manor

Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Families would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable place to stay than Giraffe Manor. Located in the leafy suburb of Langata, about a 30-minute drive from central Nairobi, the 1932 family home of a former candy baron was modeled on a Scottish...
Parque Nacional Galápagos

Ecuador
Eco-tourism has been the driver of the Galapagos economy since the 1970s, and it's one of the main reasons that certain species of animals have rebounded from record-low numbers in the 1950s and '60s. Every visitor to the islands contributes to...
Isla Isabela

Isabela Island, Ecuador
The landscape of northern Isabela Island is remarkable. This terrain, between Punta Albemarle and Punta Vicente Roca is some of the most remarkable in all of the Galapagos Islands, and often missed by folks spying birds, turtles, and sea lions...
