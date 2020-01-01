Travel for Environmental Awareness

Travel is a great form of firsthand education. To learn about the world you love exploring, plan a trip with the specific purpose of educating yourself about the natural environment. From glaciers to rain forests and rivers to oceans, this list introduces you to some of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems. These endangered places need travelers to take low-impact visits that promote, rather than exploit, their unique environments, and to spread the word about their plight.