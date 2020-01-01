Travel for Education in North America
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Be it exploring the free Smithsonian museums in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., checking out the stars during an evening ranger program in Joshua Tree National Park, or learning about sea turtle conservation in Baja Sur, there are numerous hands-on educational travel experiences across North America.
California, USA
Recently I had the opportunity to spend a night under the stars camping in Joshua Tree National Park with my service dog Bobbi -- follow her on social media @jetsetpup. It was a magical experience for a number of reasons, including the...
Xanterra Parks & Resorts furnishes horseback excursions that allow visitors an opportunity to see Yellowstone the way the first explorers did, though hunting and trapping your own meal is no longer necessary. Rides are available from Canyon,...
600 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
Opened to the public as part of the country's bicentennial celebration in 1976, this is the largest of the Smithsonian Institution's 20 museums. It is the most-visited museum in the U.S. (and the second-most-visited museum in the world behind the...
10th St. & Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
The National Museum of Natural History has become the steward of one of the largest natural history collections, with over 126 million specimens including hundreds of mammals from Africa, Australia, and the Americas. This museum always tops...
800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA
The city’s oldest tourist attraction, Zoo Atlanta actually started by accident. In 1889, a traveling circus went bankrupt and sold its animals to a local businessman, who decided to open a zoo in Grant Park to house his new pets. Over the...
Yaki Point Rd, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic hiking destinations in the world. There are many options for day hikes—or, with advance planning, overnight treks into the canyon. Popular hikes include the South Kaibab Trail, the...
One day when my boyfriend and I spent hours bent over picking garlic flowers in the sun while WWOOFing (volunteering at an organic farm in exchange for room and board), the heat got the best of us and we begged the family to take us swimming. We...
44029 N Spur Cross Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331, USA
You haven't seen the desert until you've explored it at dusk. One of the best kept secrets about living in Arizona, are the moonlight hikes in the desert. Exploring the terrain at night is my favorite part about living here. If you can't beat the...
Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
As their website puts it, RED Sustainable Travel is much (much) more than a tour company: they work to finance crucial conservation projects throughout Baja Sur, and one that you can experience first-hand is the work that RED does with Grupo...
