Travel for Coffee, Lavender, Olives, Tea, and More
Collected by Afar Magazine
Make chocolate in the Caribbean, taste olive oil in Tuscany. Seven agritourism hotels where artisanal products are made.
Latin America
Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a...
Tierra Blanca, Heredia, Santa Bárbara, Costa Rica
Guests at this 13-room retreat in Costa Rica’s central highlands can tour the estate’s 36 acres of coffee fields. After the walk, try a “cupping,” or tasting, of the shade-grown organic blends. End with a soak in your suite’s jungle-view tub. From...
Via di Campestri, 19/22, 50039 Vicchio di Mugello FI, Italy
How tempting is it to run off to a rustic Tuscan villa? To just drive the rolling, vineyard- and olive grove–lined hills of Tuscany until you find the perfect one to painstakingly, lovingly restore, à la Under the Tuscan Sun, where you can produce...
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
The Spanish-style bed and breakfast is famous for lavender, the focus of lectures, festivals, cooking classes, and a line of spa products distilled on-site. Rooms feature beehive-shaped kiva fireplaces, wood floors, and traditional New Mexican...
Aggeliana 740 52, Greece
Pick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year. From $83. 30/2834-022155, ...
Tungsung Basti, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
The views from your suite—of the Kanchenjunga Mountains, the hills of Sikkim, or the Rung Dung River—might make it hard to leave, but it’s worth it to learn about every stage of tea-making on a tour of the fields and factory. A tasting reveals the...
