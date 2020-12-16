Travel by Style: Jon Bowermaster
Jon Bowermaster, writer, filmmaker and adventurer, shares his most memorable travel highlights from his global travels.
Tuamotus Islands, French Polynesia
The Tuamotu archipelago – 78 coral reef atolls spread north and east of Tahiti – are just remote enough they’ve not been spoiled by excessive tourism. There are a few high-end hotels, but just a few. Instead of tourism, the local economy is still...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
Just a little away from the more touristic area of this beautiful city, we find real life settings in quiet streets.
Ave du Prince Hīnoi, Pape'ete 98713, French Polynesia
There is nothing quite like a Tahitian sunset. Captured here is the outlined grandeur of the Island of Moorea as viewed from Papeete, Tahiti. A part of the Society Islands, Moorea, isn't a big island. About 10 miles across from east to west, it...
Ul. Butina 2, 22243, Murter, Croatia
Sailing through Kornati National Park—an archipelago of 89 islands, islets, and reefs—is one of Croatia’s most extraordinary experiences. Starting from Telašćica Nature Park on the southeast end of Dugi Otok island, the mesmerizing boat adventure...
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
