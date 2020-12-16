Transport Yourself

You can cruise in a convertible down Germany's Autobahn, ride through Mumbai's narrow winding streets in a pedi-cab or fly through Rio's skies with a hang glider.... there are so many ways to get around and explore. A place's culture is uniquely expressed is through its methods of transportation. When I travel somewhere, I try to take the train, ride in a rickshaw, tour with a bicycle and sail on a boat- my perspectives of that place change and are enriched with each new vantage point.