Transport Yourself

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
You can cruise in a convertible down Germany's Autobahn, ride through Mumbai's narrow winding streets in a pedi-cab or fly through Rio's skies with a hang glider.... there are so many ways to get around and explore. A place's culture is uniquely expressed is through its methods of transportation. When I travel somewhere, I try to take the train, ride in a rickshaw, tour with a bicycle and sail on a boat- my perspectives of that place change and are enriched with each new vantage point.
Eastern & Oriental Express

Jalan Besar Sungai Bakap, Sungai Bakap, 14200 Sungai Jawi, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
Three days on the Eastern & Oriental Express, from Singapore to Bangkok. Mind-bending luxury. Breakfast served in your private berth. Egrets rising up from rice paddies at dawn. But my favorite part was always just standing at the back,...
Five Borough Bicycle Club

Held on the first Sunday in May, New York City's Five Boro Bike Tour is an experience that every NYC resident and visitor needs to have. A 40-mile ride, this path takes cyclists on a car-free route through all five of Manhattan's Boros. In a city...
Nile River

Luxor, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
At dawn we gathered, a handful of cyclists bound for Egypt's Valley of the Kings on the Nile's West Bank. We'd seen the Red Sea Coast on two wheels, on Egypt's first organized bike tour with Bike Beyond Boundaries (www.bikebeyondboundaries.com),...
Hutong Tour

Qian Hai Bei Yan, ShiChaHai, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100009
One element of experiential travel is in the local transportation; in Beijing, the hutong pedicab tour is a great way to experience the city and learn how people lived, both past and present. Pedicabs wind through the narrow streets with open...
SIDECAR TOURING CO.

Lisbon is a beautiful city to discover on foot, with its 7 hills, quaint winding streets and ever-present street art. See the city from a different angle by sidecar, an experience that allows you to take in everything around and above you......
BMW Welt

Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München, Germany
The next time you visit Europe, don’t opt for the train. Instead, cruise Germany’s Autobahn at speeds up to 100 mph (or the speed of your choice!), with the top down in a MINI Roadster. Driving through the curvy, emerald-green fields and...
Hang Gliding (Tandem flight) w/ Carlos Eduardo Renha da Rocha aka Mosquito

Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
If you've skydived or bungee jumped and think that you've done it all, think again. Hang gliding with Mosquito, one of Rio's most well-known and experienced gliders (he's been flying for over 34 years), is a totally new experience. "Get ready to...
Linea Rossa Guida & Gusto di Nascar Srl

Via della Pace, 1-2, 00038 Valmontone RM, Italy
Driving a Ferarri period is one thing. It's another thing to get up to 160 MPH on the winding roads of the Roman countryside in a candy apple red Ferarri with an Italian driver decked out in an white racing jacket, scarf and sunglasses. It's one...
