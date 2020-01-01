train with henri
10643 123 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 1P3, Canada
You wouldn't believe the sort of things I've put in my mouth over the years. Rotten shark from Reykjavik; rat satay from Malaysia's Taman Negara; hot dogs from the streets of New York City. Whether wild game or strange game, I'm always up for a...
Alberta 5, Waterton Park, AB T0K 2M0, Canada
Banff and Jasper are top of mind when it comes to Alberta's Great Outdoors. Travelers flock to Moraine Lake by the busload for postcard-perfect snaps and zip through the province's northern parks on the trail of grizzlies, elk, and moose. Waterton...
9802 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 0C5, Canada
Tavern 1903 is Larry Stewart's love letter to Canada-mod cuisine. The menu is marked by whimsical culinary treats like the KFC Korean fried cauliflower, the Pig-Nic pork belly and hickory smoked ribs, and the sinfully decadent Glenlivet-infused...
54401 Range Rd 203, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0V3, Canada
Elk Island National Park, just over 20 miles east of the provincial capital of Edmonton, is one of the few fully fenced national parks in Canada, and home to large populations of elk, moose, deer, coyote, beaver, pelicans, cormorants, herons, as...
Hwy 16 E, Tofield, AB T0B 4J0, Canada
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a living history museum and one of Canada's premier historical sites. The Village, notable for the ethnic Ukrainian and Canadian cast members who live and act in full period costume, is both engaging and...
8208 106 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6R9, Canada
For adventures in Old Strathcona, at the heart of Edmonton's cultural, culinary, and nightlife scenes, book a night or three at the Euro-style Varscona Hotel on Whyte. Historic Old Strathcona is home to the iconic Stracona Railway Station (built...
110 Century Dr W, East Coulee, AB T0J 1B0, Canada
Alberta has the interactive museum down to a science. The Atlas Coal Mine, in once rough and tumble Drumheller, the center of both dinosaur discovery and mineral wealth, is an important National Historic Site as one of the few remaining coal mines...
Township Rd 17B and Township Rd 17A, Longview, AB T0L 1H0, Canada
The Bar U Ranch had a hand (and a hoof, and a horseshoe) in shaping life in Western Canada, and today is preserved as a national historic site packed with interactive exhibits, immersive educational programs, and more. If you're lucky, your visit...
1500 N Dinosaur Trail, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y0, Canada
The Royal Tyrrell is a family-friendly shrine to all things dino, and would feel like one of the world's most beautiful art galleries if so many of the exhibits weren't so hands-on, though I'll admit I was warned at least twice to keep from...
Alberta, Canada
Dinosaur Provincial Park has more than a great name; the park also features dino bones (check them out on the self-guided interpretive trails or on a tour), an excellent museum, and some of the most beautiful countryside in Alberta, from...
Elbow River Pathway & MacDonald Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4J8, Canada
Riverfront Park, tucked onto a flap of land over the Elbow River, is a great place to get acquainted with the bright lights of the big city if you're a first-time visitor to Cowtown. The long strip of open green that makes up the park backs onto a...
320 Railway Ave E, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y4, Canada
The Heartwood Inn is the sort of place you hope you might come across when you imagine the perfect long road trip — warm, cozy, welcoming, with plenty of local charm. Each of the Inn's rooms is unique, the spa services exactly what the doctor...
The first thing that strikes most visitors to Edmonton is how picturesque the city truly is – especially from inside the beautiful river valley, spirited from one end of the city to the other on a mechanical bull, otherwise known as a River Valley...