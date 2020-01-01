Train Trips
Collected by AFAR Explorer
List View
Map View
Save Place
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Save Place
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Save Place
From the bi-level dome car, Gold-Leaf Service passengers take in panoramic views of snowcapped mountains, Fraser Canyon, and the Thompson River as they make their way from Vancouver, B.C., to Banff, Alberta. The three-night excursion includes...
Save Place
8 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok, E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green-...
Save Place
Blvd. 9 de Octubre 101, Guayaquil 090313, Ecuador
Comprising four coaches—with interior designs ranging from pre-Hispanic to neoclassical—the Tren Crucero takes four days to mosey from the Pacific coast to Ecuador’s capital in the Andes. An open terrace car provides unbroken views of the Devil’s...
Save Place
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
Save Place
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Save Place
Weirs Beach, Laconia, NH 03249, USA
This railroad was once part of the Boston & Maine Railroad that brought tourists to Lake Winnipesaukee for summer vacation from the 1890's to the 1950's. Today, the railroad offers trips around the lake and comes down from Meredith into Weirs...
Save Place
100 W Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
The Skunk Train (formally the California Western Railroad) dates to the 1880s and cruises between Fort Bragg and Willits, over trestles, through tunnels, and past some amazingly old Redwoods. It is indeed a "tourist attraction" but also a...
Save Place
Ferrocarril, La Bienestar, Los Mochis, Sin., Mexico
Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world. Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and...
Save Place
While skipping the museum and going straight to the shop isn't something you hear all too often, it's something a lot of people do in London, including Londoners themselves. Especially at the London Transport Museum. The museum is full of...
Save Place
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
Save Place
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Save Place
Athens, GA 30601, USA
R.E.M. was one of the top musical acts to make it out of the small town of Athens, Georgia, and arguably out of the whole state. The band made the area famous, especially when they chose a specific photo for the back cover of their 1983 album...
Save Place
Strasburg, PA 17579, USA
Strasburg, PA, is like a vortex of railroad energy. There's a railroad museum, a historic train you can ride, a toy train museum, and this place, the Red Caboose motel, where all the rooms are train cars and the restaurant is in a caboose. When...
Save Place
17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403, USA
If you're into trains (or your kids are) this museum is a ferroequinologist's (a person who studies trains) paradise. This museum houses over 100 steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, and cabooses as well as a G-scale model railroad in its...
Save Place
1 Samuel Spencer Dr, Spencer, NC 28159, USA
Located on the site of what was once Southern Railway Company's largest steam locomotive servicing facility, home of most of the buildings standing when the facility was finally closed, including one of the largest remaining still functioning...
Save Place
1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
In the lower level of the Casa Del Balboa building in Balboa Park is one of the world's largest indoor model railway displays. There are several rooms, where you can see huge displays of trains going through miniature towns and landscapes. Parts...
Save Place
101 Catalpa Ave, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Originally built in 1873 for the whopping cost of $400, the Itasca Depot served this small town for 103 years. When the new station was completed in 1976, the Historical Society stepped in and saved the mighty 103 year-old depot from being...
Save Place
1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This Romanesque Revival landmark has become Nashville’s crown jewel. The city’s main train station from 1900 until the 1970s, when railway service was discontinued, the building sat vacant for decades until it was restored to its former glory and...
Save Place
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
Save Place
Hatton, Sri Lanka
Train travel in Sri Lanka is like stepping back in time - old locomotives, old tracks, and slow service. But it's the best way to really see the middle of the country. Some stations like this one in Hatton are really busy - and you have to be...
Save Place
Registered as a California Historical Landmark, this functioning train station was built in the 1800s and has been incredibly well maintained. It's an excellent example of the Spanish colonial architecture you'll find all across the state. The...
Save Place
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
Save Place
Pingbian, Honghe, Yunnan, China
At the turn of the 20th century, French imperialists in Indochina took advantage of the weakness of China's Qing government and built a 855-km narrow gauge railroad from Haiphong to Kunming. Thus, the remote southwestern province of Yunnan was...
Save Place
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Save Place
Kyushu, Japan
For the utmost elegance and style on the railway, look no further than the Seven Stars train in Kyushu, Japan. Each room is a suite in this decadent fusion of Japanese and Western design, incorporating polished wood, intricate fabric designs, and...
Save Place
Chur, Switzerland
Make your way from Switzerland to Italy via the Bernina Express, the highest railway across the Alps. On this journey, passengers traverse a variety of landscapes, cultures, and altitudes, whirring past alpine vistas and charming fishing villages...
Save Place
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
If you’re looking for a Wes Anderson recreation, this is no Darjeeling Limited. With lavish decor and plush amenities, Maharajas’ Express instills a sense of grandeur in each passenger. From fine dining to memborable views, the royal ride does not...
Save Place
Cover 994 miles in style on this 27-hour ride across South Africa. Running a regular route between Cape Town and Pretoria, the speakeasy-like train includes cushy suites with goose-down duvets and a lounge where you can take in the view with other...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever